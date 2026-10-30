Rs 33-lakh debt, loss of close kin troubled family: Police in Vadodara triple suicide case

A house sale to repay debts, the loss of close family members and a business struggling to stay afloat have emerged as key factors in the deaths of a Vadodara woman and her two adult children, whose bodies were found at their home on Wednesday evening.

The city police said Thursday that a three-page suicide note recovered from the house pointed to financial distress as a possible reason behind the deaths.

Aarti Soni, 50, the owner of an Ayurveda hospital on Old Para Road, her son Nilkanth and daughter Jenny were found hanging in their three-storey house in Dala Patel’s Pol, also known as Narsinhji’s Pol, in the city’s Mandvi area on October 28.