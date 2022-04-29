scorecardresearch
Thursday, April 28, 2022
Rs 26 lakh loot in Ahmedabad: One accused arrested

By: Express News Service | Ahmedabad |
April 29, 2022 3:18:42 am
Days after two men allegedly robbed an Ahmedabad-based businessman of Rs 26.7 lakh at Navrangpura area, police arrested one accused Thursday and recovered Rs 8 lakh from him.

According to police, on April 22, two unidentified men on scooty forcibly stopped a car near Hariom Restaurant in Navrangpura. They then picked up a fight with the driver claiming that the car hit a bike rider a few kilometres away from the location.

As the two parties engaged in heated argument, one of the accused managed to pick up a bag inside the car which contained Rs 26.7 lakh cash. On Thursday, the Detection of Crime Branch team of Ahmedabad Police arrested Pratik alias Pratik Langdo (32), a resident of Kubernagar and seized Rs 8 lakh cash from him.

