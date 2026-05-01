Rs 25 crore ‘crystal’ catch in Surat: Tutor-turned-peddler caught with 6kg Methamphetamine drug on train

The officials claimed that the woman was involved in giving tuitions to the students and was also involved in a drug trafficking network.

The Surat Directorate of Revenue of Intelligence (DRI) officials caught a woman peddler and seized seven packets of crystal substance identified as ‘Methamphetamine’ worth over Rs 25 crore from a train travelling between Delhi and Mumbai, at Surat Railway Station, on Thursday.

The woman, identified as Meliora Chigoze Uzor, 45, a resident of Nashik in Maharashtra, was produced before the Surat district court on Thursday and was sent to 14 days of judicial custody at the Surat Central Jail. The officials claimed that she was involved in giving tuitions to the students and was also involved in a drug trafficking network.

Sources in the Surat unit of the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) said that, acting on a tipoff, the officers waited at the railway station and immediately swung into action after the Hazrat Nizamuddin to Dadar train arrived. The teams reached a woman passenger travelling on seat number 12 in the B7 coach.