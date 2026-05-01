Rs 25 crore ‘crystal’ catch in Surat: Tutor-turned-peddler caught with 6kg Methamphetamine drug on train

The Surat Directorate of Revenue of Intelligence (DRI) officials caught a woman peddler and seized seven packets of crystal substance identified as ‘Methamphetamine’ worth over Rs 25 crore from a train travelling between Delhi and Mumbai, at Surat Railway Station, on Thursday.
The woman, identified as Meliora Chigoze Uzor, 45, a resident of Nashik in Maharashtra, was produced before the Surat district court on Thursday and was sent to 14 days of judicial custody at the Surat Central Jail. The officials claimed that she was involved in giving tuitions to the students and was also involved in a drug trafficking network.
Sources in the Surat unit of the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) said that, acting on a tipoff, the officers waited at the railway station and immediately swung into action after the Hazrat Nizamuddin to Dadar train arrived. The teams reached a woman passenger travelling on seat number 12 in the B7 coach.
After primary questioning, they took her out of the train with the two luggage trolley bags she carried. The officers opened up the bags and found 7 black tape covers and two transparent cover boxes of shoes and shirts. The officials also checked the backpack she carried. The searches in the boxes and backpack led to the discovery of nine packets of the crystal form of the banned drug Methamphetamine.
The forensic science officials also present at the spot confirmed it was a banned drug.
The total seizure made by the officials is of 6,321 grams of Methamphetamine worth over Rs 25 crore.
Sources in the probing team said that she got the delivery of the banned drugs from an individual at Hazrat Nizamuddin railway station and was likely to deliver them to a person in Mumbai.
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The police have confiscated her mobile phone to get a deep dive into her contacts with the drug lords. The officers said that she is a regular carrier and had made earlier trips between Mumbai and Delhi carrying the banned drugs.
The woman was arrested under different sections of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act on Thursday.
Kamal Saiyed is a senior Correspondent for The Indian Express, providing extensive, on-the-ground coverage from Surat and the broader South Gujarat region and the Union territories of Daman, Diu & Dadra Nagar Haveli. With a reporting career at the publication spanning back to 2007, he has established himself as a high-authority voice on the industrial, social, and political pulse of one of India’s fastest-growing urban hubs.
Expertise
Industrial & Economic Beat: Based in the "Diamond City," Saiyed offers expert reporting on the diamond and textile industries. His work tracks global market shifts (such as De Beers production changes), local trade policies, and the socio-economic challenges facing the millions of workers in Surat’s manufacturing hubs.
Civic & Infrastructure Coverage: He consistently reports on urban development and public safety in Surat, including:
Traffic & Urban Planning: Monitoring the city's 13-fold increase in traffic violations and the implementation of new municipal drives.
Public Safety: Investigative reporting on infrastructure failures, fire safety NOC compliance in schools and commercial buildings, and Metro rail progress.
Political Reporting: Tracking the shifting dynamics between the BJP, Congress, and AAP in South Gujarat and the neighboring Union Territories (Daman, Diu, and Dadra & Nagar Haveli).
Crime beat: Armed with a good source network Saiyed has been able to bring out the human side of crime stories in his region ... Read More