Rs 22 lakh stolen from 2 ATMs in Gandhinagar

Unidentified persons vandalized two Automated Teller Machines (ATMs) at Mansa taluka in Gandhinagar on Sunday and looted cash worth Rs 22.33 lakh.

According to police, both incidents occurred between 2:45 am to 3:20 am at Dholakuva and Parbatpura villages of Mansa where the perpetrators attacked two ATM kiosks of Bank of Baroda and Indian Overseas bank respectively.

As per an FIR lodged at Mansa police station on Sunday, the Bank of Baroda branch manager Chandrashekhar Rajput has stated, “Around 7 am I got a call from a resident of Dholakuva village in Mansa that the shutter of Bank of Baroda ATM is broken and the scene appears of theft. After reaching the spot, I found that the door of the kiosk has been cut open by a gas cutter equipment. Cash notes worth Rs 19,06,000 was missing from the ATM. The CCTV footage shows a group of persons entering the kiosk around 3:20 am on Sunday (Sic).”

Similarly, another ATM loot incident occurred in Parbatpura village where the accused looted Rs 3,26,000 cash from ATM of Indian Overseas Bank at 2:45 am as per the CCTV footage.

An FIR was lodged against unknown persons under IPC sections 457 for house tresspas, 380 for theft in dwelling house and 114 for abettor present when offence is committed.

“We have CCTV footages of both the incidents but the accused persons’ identity is not clear yet. We are checking for more leads in the case,” said an officer at Mansa police station.

