Rs 2,000 cr Hitachi facility in Vadodara to boost manufacturing: Gujarat CM Bhupendra Patel

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CHIEF MINISTER Bhupendra Patel on Friday participated in the ground-breaking ceremony of the Rs 2,000 crore Large Power Transformer (LPT) manufacturing facility of Hitachi Energy at Kandari village in Karjan taluka of Vadodara district, which is set to give a major boost to Gujarat’s industrial and energy infrastructure as well as the “preferred destination” for advanced manufacturing and energy-sector investments.
The new factory, scheduled for completion in 2028, is expected to significantly expand the production of large power transformers, which are critical equipment used in high-voltage transmission networks, renewable energy integration, industrial electrification, data centres and power generation projects.
The facility will complement Hitachi Energy’s existing transformer manufacturing operations in Gujarat, further strengthening the state’s role in India’s power infrastructure ecosystem, a release issued on Friday said.
The announcement comes at a time when India is rapidly expanding its electricity transmission network to accommodate rising power demand and increasing renewable energy capacity. The company in its release stated that India will require investments of nearly Rs 7.93 lakh crore in transmission infrastructure by 2035 to integrate more than 900 GW of non-fossil fuel-based energy.
CM Patel expressed confidence that for Gujarat, the investment by the company will deliver substantial economic and employment benefits. The project is projected to create more than 1,000 direct and indirect jobs, generating opportunities for skilled workers, engineers, technicians and local suppliers. Addressing the gathering, CM Patel said that India has emerged as the fastest-growing economy in the world and Hitachi Energy was a “significant step towards boosting both manufacturing growth and energy security”. Patel added that the project would “further strengthen the Make in India initiative and enhance the country’s self-reliance in the energy sector.”
The CM also outlined the rapid industrial progress achieved by Gujarat under the leadership of the Prime Minister Narendra Modi and said that Hitachi Energy’s new facility would “help Gujarat take the lead in building a self-reliant energy economy, thereby contributing significantly to the vision of a Viksit Bharat… It is also expected to strengthen the regional supply chain and attract ancillary industries linked to power equipment manufacturing.”
The Karjan facility will be built as a digitally enabled, LEED-certified manufacturing site, incorporating advanced automation, smart manufacturing technologies and sustainability-focused operations. The plant will emphasize energy efficiency, responsible resource use and reduced environmental impact, aligning with Gujarat’s vision of sustainable industrial growth, the company release said.
N Venu, Managing Director & CEO, Hitachi Energy India Ltd, said, “This investment reflects our confidence in India’s energy future and the country’s growing stature as a strategic manufacturing base. By expanding our manufacturing presence, we aim to empower local communities, create skilled jobs, and deliver innovative solutions that support the country’s energy and sustainability goals.”
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