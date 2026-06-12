Rs 2,000 cr Hitachi facility in Vadodara to boost manufacturing: Gujarat CM Bhupendra Patel

CM Patel expressed confidence that for Gujarat, the investment by the company will deliver substantial economic and employment benefits. (Express Photo)

CHIEF MINISTER Bhupendra Patel on Friday participated in the ground-breaking ceremony of the Rs 2,000 crore Large Power Transformer (LPT) manufacturing facility of Hitachi Energy at Kandari village in Karjan taluka of Vadodara district, which is set to give a major boost to Gujarat’s industrial and energy infrastructure as well as the “preferred destination” for advanced manufacturing and energy-sector investments.

The new factory, scheduled for completion in 2028, is expected to significantly expand the production of large power transformers, which are critical equipment used in high-voltage transmission networks, renewable energy integration, industrial electrification, data centres and power generation projects.

The facility will complement Hitachi Energy’s existing transformer manufacturing operations in Gujarat, further strengthening the state’s role in India’s power infrastructure ecosystem, a release issued on Friday said.