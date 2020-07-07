Rs 20 lakh bribe ‘from rape accused’: Ahmedabad Police look for bribe money in SI’s town

Days after a woman police sub-inspector (PSI) with Ahmedabad Police was arrested for allegedly accepting bribe of Rs 20 lakh from a rape accused, in exchange of not applying stringent act against the latter, the police reached the accused officer’s native town in Junagadh to hunt for the money.

According to senior officials of Ahmedabad police, a team of Special Operations Group (SOG) reached the residence of 26-year-old Shweta Jadeja, PSI and in charge of Mahila Police Station (West) in Keshod of Junagadh, on Sunday.

“We have searched the house of the accused officer in Keshod and her police quarters in Vastrapur of Ahmedabad but we have not received any trail of the money yet. The accused is being interrogated in police remand and our search is on,” said a senior police official in Ahmedabad not willing to be named.

As per police probe, Jadeja had received Rs 20 lakh in cash through a finance office in Jamjodhpur area of Ahmedabad after the rape accused gave a cheque of the same amount to the finance office in February first week. The investigating officers need to find the trail of money allegedly accepted by the officer as she has been booked under sections 7 and 12 of the Prevention of Corruption Act 1988 charging the accused for “public servant taking gratification other than legal remuneration in respect of an official act”.

The case pertains to January when Jadeja was made the investigating officer of a rape case against Kenal Shah, managing director of GSP Crop Science Private Limited, a crop solution based company in Ahmedabad. According to police, another case of rape filed by a different victim against the same accused was being probed by assistant commissioner of police (Women crime) Mini Josef and its investigation had been completed.

Police said that when Jadeja came to know about the second rape case against Shah, she called his brother Bhavesh Shah and allegedly demanded Rs 25 lakh for not booking the accused under Prevention of Anti Social Activities (PASA). The PASA act in Gujarat gives the power to police to detain a person and send him to a prison away from the native district.

Later, the bribe amount was negotiated to Rs 20 lakh and it has been alleged that the accused paid a cheque to a finance office in Jamjodhpur area of Ahmedabad after which the money in cash was given to Jadeja.

As per the remand application report filed by the SOG in the sessions court, a man named Jayubha had received the money from Jainali Shah, an accountant with the accused Kenal Shah.

“The person Jayubha identified in the FIR is associated with the same finance office. We are probing how the officer received the cash,” said the police official.

An FIR against Jadeja was lodged at Ahmedabad Detection of Crime Branch police station this week when Kenal Shah approached the police stating that he is being further threatened to pay Rs 15 lakh by officer Jadeja.

Meanwhile, the three-day police remand of Jadeja is ending Tuesday 11 am after which a medical test will be conducted on her and she will be presented in front of the magistrate.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Ahmedabad News, download Indian Express App.