Rs 171 crore wrongful ITC claim: Gujarat SGST initiates probe against 99 traders

The State Goods and Service Tax Department in Gujarat has initiated a probe against 99 traders in the state after the department found Rs 171 crore worth of Input Tax Credit (ITC) wrongfully claimed by them during the first quarter of financial year 2021-22.

This probe was initiated after the department found wrong ITC claims while analysing the data for April-June quarter.

Interestingly, during the ongoing probe, the whereabouts of 78 of the 99 businessmen could not be found.

“The documents uploaded for registration of these accounts were found fake and these 78 had wrongfully claimed ITC,” said an official from the SGST department which suspects them to be part of those involved in submitting fake bills to the department.

“Steps including seizing their accounts will be taken against businessmen and traders who indulge in wrongful claim of ITC. Further probe is being initiated against all the 78 businessmen regarding their past submission of bills,” an official release from the department stated here on Thursday. The department will be taking strict action against the businessmen for wrongful claim of Rs 171 crore of ITC during this fiscal.