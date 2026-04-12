Rs 1,550 cr tax evasion racket spanning 7 states: 2nd accused arrested in Gujarat

Acting on a tip-off, the DGGI Surat unit had busted the racket involving fraudulent availment of Input Tax Credit (ITC) amounting to approximately Rs 1,550 crore. (File)

The Directorate General of GST intelligence (DGGI), Surat, on Sunday arrested a Rajkot resident for her alleged involvement in a fake Input Tax Credit racket worth around Rs 1,550 crore spanning across seven states, taking the number of arrests in the case from Gujarat to two.

The accused, identified as Priyanka Lalit Sadaria (36), a resident of Rajkot, was arrested for the offences punishable under Section 132(1)(i) of the Central Goods and Services Tax Act, 2017 (tax evasion).

She was produced before the Surat district court, which sent her to judicial custody till April 24.

On January 15, the DGGI had arrested Bipin Bhanderi, a chartered accountant from Jamnagar, a key conspirator in the racket, officials said.