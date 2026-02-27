Rs 1500 cr cyber fraud racket: Telangana man among 3 held in Gujarat’s Rajkot, 9 arrests so far

The Cybercrime Cell of the Rajkot Rural Police on Wednesday said it has arrested three more persons involved in a racket of creating mule bank accounts and transacting hundreds of crores of rupees in proceeds of crime obtained through cyber frauds in order to hide their trail.

While Manish Kamani, Jay Nadpara, Rushit Rayani, Pravinsinh Parmar, Mahendrasinh Jadeja and Mayursinh Vaghela were arrested on February 13, the three more arrested on February 21 included Adiluddin Mohammed S/O Muniruddin Mohammed of Telangana, Mihir Ramji Rangani and Hiren Ashwin Limbasiya, both of Rajkot. Another accused Lalo alias Yagnik Zalavadiya is yet to be arrested.

SP Vijay Singh Gurjar on Wednesday said that while Rs 23.14 crore worth of fraud amount had been reported as having been deposited in accounts operated by this gang by way of complainants from various states on the Samanvay and NCCRP portals, the fraud amount transacted through the accounts involving the 10 accused in this case is as high as Rs 1,500 crore.

While checking for suspicious mule accounts on the Samanvaya Portal and NCCRP, the Rajkot Rural Police found an account in Yes Bank branch in Moviya, Paddhari, in the name of a firm M/s Jyot Trading Company, in which transactions to the tune of Rs 200 crore had been found. Based on the investigation into these improbable numbers, six persons were booked in an FIR registered at Paddhari Police Station under BNS sections Sections 317(2), 317(5), 318(4), 61(2), 54, and sections 66(d) of the Information Technology Act. The six were subsequently arrested and are currently in judicial custody.

When the police delved into the case, they found several bank accounts in the names of the arrested accused being operated through shell firms including those opened at Agricultural Produce Market Committees (APMCs).

In a statement on Wednesday, the Rajkot Rural Police said, “It was found that accused Manish Kamani, Jay Nadpara and Mihir Rangani had transacted more than Rs 900 crore from their accounts. Then, three other arrested accused Pravinsinh Parmar, Mahendrasinh Jadeja and Mayursinh Vaghela sent the amount to the accused Adiluddin Mohammed S/O Muniruddin Mohammed, resident of Telangana, through Angadia, and took a large commission for the same.”

SP Gurjar said that the amounts transacted through these accounts had mainly come from cybercrime, gaming fraud and GST fraud.

He appealed to the public not to rent out or lend their bank accounts to people or they too would be held accountable for proceeds of crime transacted through their accounts.

Further investigation is underway.