Rs 1,155-cr AMC school board budget passed, Rs 50 cr rise from last year

For the implementation of the National Education Policy (NEP) Rs 30 lakh has been proposed and Rs 20 lakh earmarked for understanding and preserving cultural heritage.

WITH an addition of Rs 5 crore by the Ahmedabad Municipal School Board Chairman in the draft budget proposed by the Administrative Officer (AO), the Ahmedabad Municipal School Board has approved the draft budget of Rs 1205 crore for the financial year 2026-27 on Thursday. This is an increase by Rs 50 crore compared to last year’s budget of Rs 1,155 crore.

While with an eye on the Olympics 2036, the Ahmedabad Municipal School Board in its Rs 1200 crore draft budget for the financial year 2026-27, has prioritised funds for the ‘Readiness Programme for Sports’ proposing Rs 10 crore for preparing students in sports, the revision of Rs 5 crore includes Rs 1 crore for Artificial Intelligence (AI) education in municipal schools.