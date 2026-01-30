Rs 1,155-cr AMC school board budget passed, Rs 50 cr rise from last year

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram
WITH an addition of Rs 5 crore by the Ahmedabad Municipal School Board Chairman in the draft budget proposed by the Administrative Officer (AO), the Ahmedabad Municipal School Board has approved the draft budget of Rs 1205 crore for the financial year 2026-27 on Thursday. This is an increase by Rs 50 crore compared to last year’s budget of Rs 1,155 crore.
While with an eye on the Olympics 2036, the Ahmedabad Municipal School Board in its Rs 1200 crore draft budget for the financial year 2026-27, has prioritised funds for the ‘Readiness Programme for Sports’ proposing Rs 10 crore for preparing students in sports, the revision of Rs 5 crore includes Rs 1 crore for Artificial Intelligence (AI) education in municipal schools.
“Artificial Intelligence (AI) is the demand of modern times. With it, difficult education concepts can be easily understood with the help of visual medium. Through AI Education, municipal school students will be provided with AI laboratory, educational software, educational learning outcomes-based mapping of educational quality. Digital education will be provided to students with the aim of keeping pace with the times,” AMC School Board chairman Sujay Mehta said, while presenting the draft budget on Thursday.
Apart from this, another 54 municipal schools in the city will be converted into smart schools. Rs 10 lakh has been proposed for the skill development for girls and 20 lakh has been allocated for development and heritage. Rs 40 lakh of the Sankalp Board have been allocated for various resolutions, Rs 1 crore for AI Education, Rs 30 lakhs for National Education Policy, Rs 20 lakhs for Management Mantra with AMC, Rs 10 crores for support activities and Rs 10 crore for the scholarship scheme.
For the implementation of the National Education Policy (NEP) Rs 30 lakh has been proposed and Rs 20 lakh earmarked for understanding and preserving cultural heritage.
