Rs 113-crore Metro scam: Court refuses bail to ex-IAS officer

A special anti-corruption court on Saturday rejected the application of jailed former IAS officer Sanjay Gupta in connection with the alleged Rs 113 crore Metro rail scam. Gupta had sought default bail on the ground that the police failed to file charge sheet in the stipulated time of 60 days. Special judge N G Dave held that the offence against Gupta requires a minimum punishment of ten years or life imprisonment and with such provisions the time of filing chargesheet is 90 days, therefore the relief can’t be granted.

Gupta had sought relief on the ground even after 60 days of his arrest the CID (crime), investigating agency, didn’t file the charge sheet. The prosecution opposed Gupta’s move saying that punishment for the offences against him under Sections 409 (criminal breach of trust by public servant) and 467 (forgery) of the IPC are prescribed up to ten years imprisonment to life sentence. The prosecution had argued that in such offences the stipulated time for filing charge sheet is 90 days.

Gupta was arrested by CID officials on May 14. As an executive chairman of Metro-Link Express for Gandhinagar and Ahmedabad Company Ltd (MEGA), he paid Rs 147 crore for filling land (20 lakh cubic metre) at Bhat Koteshwar-Motera area for constructing a casting yard and a depot. But only 9.42 cubic metre filling was allegedly done while the cost of 11 lakh cubic metre, worth Rs 113 crore, was allegedly pocketed by him.

Gupta was the chairman of the MEGA between 2011 and 2013. The CID claimed that the scam happened between 2012 and 2013. In 2013, Gupta had resigned from the post.

