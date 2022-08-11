scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Wednesday, August 10, 2022

Rs 1,000 a month to women: Arvind Kejriwal’s Gujarat poll promise

Taking on the Prime Minister, who recently described pre-poll promises as “free revdi (sweets)”, Kejriwal said, “They say it’s free revdi... (But) it is your right, it is not a freebie. It is your money; you should get it back, it should not go to Swiss banks.”

By: Express News Service | Ahmedabad |
Updated: August 11, 2022 2:12:31 am
Delhi Chief Minister and AAP Convener Arvind Kejriwal.

Stating that this is not a “freebie” but “people’s money, which is rightfully theirs”, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) chief Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday announced that if voted to power in Gujarat, the party would provide a monthly financial support of Rs 1,000 each to women above 18 years.

The state is scheduled to go to Assembly polls later this year.

Read |AAP turns focus to businessmen in Gujarat

Speaking at a townhall in Ahmedabad, the Delhi Chief Minister said, “We have already given four guarantees and it is the fifth guarantee we are giving for women… After AAP forms government (in Gujarat), all women above 18 years, and those who want it, will be given Rs 1,000 every month…”

Taking on the Prime Minister, who recently described pre-poll promises as “free revdi (sweets)”, Kejriwal said, “They say it’s free revdi… (But) it is your right, it is not a freebie. It is your money; you should get it back, it should not go to Swiss banks.”

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Ex-football chief Praful Patel ‘arranged’ FIFA letter on Indi...Premium
Ex-football chief Praful Patel ‘arranged’ FIFA letter on Indi...
Explained: Is global inflation nearing a peak?Premium
Explained: Is global inflation nearing a peak?
Nitish’s break-up with BJP: Bihar is set for Mandal 2.0 politicsPremium
Nitish’s break-up with BJP: Bihar is set for Mandal 2.0 politics
After betrayal in Bihar, Nitish Kumar will go down in posterity as a self...Premium
After betrayal in Bihar, Nitish Kumar will go down in posterity as a self...

Responding to a question on UP CM Yogi Adityanath’s announcement to provide free travel on state buses to women aged above 60 years, Kejriwal said, “The Prime Minister has only said that there should be no freebies, and Yogi-ji has said that he will give freebies. Maybe there’s some disagreement between the two. He (UP CM) should be asked why he went against his boss.”

On AAP’s promise of monthly financial support to women, Kejriwal said, “I know several such daughters… who are smart and have been admitted in colleges… But their fathers are unable to afford the costs for commute, for fees, leading to these girls dropping out. By providing Rs 1,000, they will be able to complete their education. There are many married women who have to run their households amid this inflation.”

“Our mothers…feel like giving some money to their daughters when they come home… But they have to depend on their sons and husbands. That dependency will end if they have this Rs 1,000. Giving Rs 1,000 to women will significantly impact the economic situation…,” he said.

More from Ahmedabad
Advertisement

If money is given to the “aam aadmi (common person)”, they will spend more, production and demand will increase, and it will improve the economic situation, Kejriwal said.

Explained by The Indian Express Do not just read the news. Understand it. Read our daily explainers
Read now

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Ahmedabad News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 11-08-2022 at 02:10:45 am

Most Popular

1

Aamir Khan responds to boycott Laal Singh Chaddha trend: 'If people don't want to see my film, I would...'

2

Shah Rukh Khan thought Chak De! India was 'worst film', Salman Khan refused to do it: 'I had an issue with climax...'

3

Explained: What is Langya, the new zoonotic virus that has infected 35 people in China?

4

Why does exercise trigger a heart attack like it did in Raju Srivastava?

5

International media reviews Laal Singh Chaddha: Film hailed for handling its 'emotional beats tactically', Aamir Khan fails to impress

Featured Stories

NDA shrinking
NDA shrinking
Pratap Bhanu Mehta writes: The Nine Lives of Nitish Kumar
Pratap Bhanu Mehta writes: The Nine Lives of Nitish Kumar
Explained: Is global inflation nearing a peak?
Explained: Is global inflation nearing a peak?
Explained: Fighting in Ukraine endangers big nuclear plant
Explained: Fighting in Ukraine endangers big nuclear plant
Newsmaker | Being Abdul Sattar: Importance of the only Muslim face in Shi...
Newsmaker | Being Abdul Sattar: Importance of the only Muslim face in Shi...
Sushil Modi: 'Nitish aides approached Bihar BJP leadership over his wish ...
Sushil Modi: 'Nitish aides approached Bihar BJP leadership over his wish ...
Nitish will go down in posterity as a self-serving leader
Opinion

Nitish will go down in posterity as a self-serving leader

Premium
What is Fifth Amendment, invoked by Trump to not answer questions in business dealings probe case
Explained

What is Fifth Amendment, invoked by Trump to not answer questions in business dealings probe case

Two Pakistani boxers missing in Birmingham after CWG

Two Pakistani boxers missing in Birmingham after CWG

Domestic airfare caps to be removed from Aug 31: Govt

Domestic airfare caps to be removed from Aug 31: Govt

DCW head seeks FIR against Shaktimaan actor for ‘misogynistic comments’

DCW head seeks FIR against Shaktimaan actor for ‘misogynistic comments’

Is your 5G smartphone actually good enough for 5G networks in India?

Is your 5G smartphone actually good enough for 5G networks in India?

Premium
RBI cancels licence of Pune's Rupee Cooperative Bank; lakhs of depositors in jeopardy

RBI cancels licence of Pune's Rupee Cooperative Bank; lakhs of depositors in jeopardy

Why does exercise trigger a heart attack like it did in Raju Srivastava?

Why does exercise trigger a heart attack like it did in Raju Srivastava?

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4, and Z Flip 4 are now official: Here’s a closer look

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4, and Z Flip 4 are now official: Here’s a closer look

Airtel preparing to lead India’s 5G revolution, sets timeline for 5G service launch
SPONSORED

Airtel preparing to lead India’s 5G revolution, sets timeline for 5G service launch

The Magic of Breastfeeding: When A Child Is Breastfed
SPONSORED

The Magic of Breastfeeding: When A Child Is Breastfed

LPU Graduate Gets 3 Crore Package
SPONSORED

LPU Graduate Gets 3 Crore Package

Latest News 

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Aug 10: Latest News
Advertisement