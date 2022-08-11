Rs 1,000 a month to women: Arvind Kejriwal’s Gujarat poll promise

Stating that this is not a “freebie” but “people’s money, which is rightfully theirs”, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) chief Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday announced that if voted to power in Gujarat, the party would provide a monthly financial support of Rs 1,000 each to women above 18 years.

The state is scheduled to go to Assembly polls later this year.

Speaking at a townhall in Ahmedabad, the Delhi Chief Minister said, “We have already given four guarantees and it is the fifth guarantee we are giving for women… After AAP forms government (in Gujarat), all women above 18 years, and those who want it, will be given Rs 1,000 every month…”

Taking on the Prime Minister, who recently described pre-poll promises as “free revdi (sweets)”, Kejriwal said, “They say it’s free revdi… (But) it is your right, it is not a freebie. It is your money; you should get it back, it should not go to Swiss banks.”

Responding to a question on UP CM Yogi Adityanath’s announcement to provide free travel on state buses to women aged above 60 years, Kejriwal said, “The Prime Minister has only said that there should be no freebies, and Yogi-ji has said that he will give freebies. Maybe there’s some disagreement between the two. He (UP CM) should be asked why he went against his boss.”

On AAP’s promise of monthly financial support to women, Kejriwal said, “I know several such daughters… who are smart and have been admitted in colleges… But their fathers are unable to afford the costs for commute, for fees, leading to these girls dropping out. By providing Rs 1,000, they will be able to complete their education. There are many married women who have to run their households amid this inflation.”

“Our mothers…feel like giving some money to their daughters when they come home… But they have to depend on their sons and husbands. That dependency will end if they have this Rs 1,000. Giving Rs 1,000 to women will significantly impact the economic situation…,” he said.

If money is given to the “aam aadmi (common person)”, they will spend more, production and demand will increase, and it will improve the economic situation, Kejriwal said.