Rs 100 for a single rose? Why Valentine’s Day in Ahmedabad is breaking budgets this year

The prices of red roses in Ahmedabad have risen by 30–50 per cent ahead of Valentine’s Day, compared to last year, even as the wholesale rates at the Jamalpur Flower Market climbed to ₹600 to ₹700 per bundle of 20 stems.

Retailers say single roses, currently selling for ₹50 to ₹60, could reach ₹80 to ₹100 on Valentine’s Day, February 14.

At Jamalpur, which has Ahmedabad’s largest and oldest wholesale flower market, Fuzain, a wholesaler, said a bundle of 20 red roses is currently priced at ₹700.

“Last time it was between ₹400 and ₹500. This time it is between ₹600 and ₹700,” he said. The current wholesale rate translates to roughly ₹30–₹35 per stem, up from ₹20–₹25 last year.