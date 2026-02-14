Rs 100 for a single rose? Why Valentine’s Day in Ahmedabad is breaking budgets this year

Traders said roses are arriving primarily from Pune and Bengaluru. A florist is currently selling single roses at ₹60 a piece, compared to ₹20–₹30 on regular days.

4 min readAhmedabadFeb 14, 2026 12:50 PM IST
Retailers in Ahmedabad say single roses, currently selling for ₹50 to ₹60, could reach ₹80 to ₹100 on Valentine's Day, February 14.Retailers in Ahmedabad say single roses, currently selling for ₹50 to ₹60, could reach ₹80 to ₹100 on Valentine's Day, February 14.
The prices of red roses in Ahmedabad have risen by 30–50 per cent ahead of Valentine’s Day, compared to last year, even as the wholesale rates at the Jamalpur Flower Market climbed to ₹600 to ₹700 per bundle of 20 stems.

Retailers say single roses, currently selling for ₹50 to ₹60, could reach ₹80 to ₹100 on Valentine’s Day, February 14.

At Jamalpur, which has Ahmedabad’s largest and oldest wholesale flower market, Fuzain, a wholesaler, said a bundle of 20 red roses is currently priced at ₹700.

“Last time it was between ₹400 and ₹500. This time it is between ₹600 and ₹700,” he said. The current wholesale rate translates to roughly ₹30–₹35 per stem, up from ₹20–₹25 last year.

Arsalan Shekhar, another wholesaler, quoted ₹600 per bundle this year. “Last year it was around ₹400 for red and ₹500 for coloured,” he said. He added that supply remains largely unchanged. “You get what you want. The supply is the same.”

Traders said roses are arriving primarily from Pune and Bengaluru. Fuzain estimated that 50 to 100 boxes have been arriving this week, similar to last year. However, some traders described the market as “tight”.

Junaid, who operates in both wholesale and retail at Jamalpur, said there was a “slight shortage” this week. While bundles are currently selling at around ₹600, he expects prices to rise by another ₹100 on Valentine’s Day.

Wholesalers also attributed the spike partly to wedding demand coinciding with Valentine’s Day. “Weddings are the main driver,” said Arsalan Shekhar, adding that festive demand alone does not explain the rate increase.

Retail prices at the florists in the Bodakdev and Mansi Crossroad areas reflect the wholesale surge. With wholesale roses costing ₹30–₹35 per stem at Jamalpur, retailers are selling them at nearly double that rate.

Ketu Shah, a florist based in Bodakdev, estimated that prices have risen by around 30% this season. She said wholesale costs effectively double during peak periods, pushing up retail prices. However, she noted that demand appears muted. “There is no tempo,” she said, adding that customers are largely opting for single stems over elaborate arrangements.

Prisan, a florist in Bodakdev, is currently selling single roses at ₹60 a piece, compared to ₹20–₹30 on regular days. He said prices could rise to ₹100 depending on demand. “It is expensive because of Valentine’s,” he said.

Shubham, another retailer, quoted ₹50 per rose, up from ₹30 normally, and confirmed that prices fluctuate in line with wholesale changes during Valentine’s week.

Another florist in the area said roses are currently selling between ₹50 and ₹100, depending on quality, and are 30–40% more expensive than last year. He attributed the increase partly to winter conditions affecting production and said most Valentine’s Day sales could take place around the ₹100 mark for premium roses.

Since bouquets are priced according to the number of stems used, higher per-stem costs have significantly raised overall gifting expenses. At ₹50–₹60 per rose, a 12-rose bouquet now costs between ₹600 and ₹720. That is nearly double last year’s retail levels of ₹240–₹360.

Traders expect procurement to conclude by the evening of February 13, with February 14 likely to see further upward movement in both wholesale and retail rates.

With wholesale prices already up sharply year-on-year and retail rates nearly doubling from regular levels in some areas, Valentine’s Day spending on roses in Ahmedabad is set to be significantly higher this season, driven by festive demand, wedding season pressures, and seasonal supply factors.

