Sunday, August 21, 2022

RRU experts to offer training in developing nations to thwart China’s growing influence

RRU has teamed up with the MEA to impart training to police, administration, forensics and security officials in South Asian, African and Middle Eastern countries in the next three to four months.

The RRU intends to send its teams of experts to train officers, diplomats, security forces and leaders of host countries on matters of internal security and policing as well as national security. (Express file photo)

In an attempt to thwart China’s growing influence on developing nations’ infrastructure and governance, experts from the Gandhinagar-based Rashtriya Raksha University will soon fly to neighbouring countries, the Middle East and Africa to impart training on policing and national security to local security forces as part of the Ministry of External Affair (MEA’s) outreach programme.

According to university sources, RRU has teamed up with the MEA to impart training to police, administration, forensics and security officials in South Asian, African and Middle Eastern countries in the next three to four months as part of the ITEC (Indian Technical and Economic Corporation) programme under the MEA’s Development Partnership Administration (DPA) II programme. As per the MEA, the DPA II division “deals with all forms of capacity development, including ITEC civilian and military training, ITEC experts deputation, small grant projects of West Asia, Gulf, Eurasia, Southern and Latin America & Caribbean Divisions, the establishment of IT centres (worldwide), restoration of temples in Southeast Asia, the establishment of Vocational Training Centres in Africa and trilateral capacity building projects.”

The RRU intends to send its teams of experts to train officers, diplomats, security forces and leaders of host countries on matters of internal security and policing as well as national security. According to sources, a few nations that have already shown interest in hosting these experts are Bangladesh, Maldives and Zimbabwe, among others.

“Each group of 7-10 experts from RRU will be visiting the host countries where they will present past cases of conflict and insurgency in India and how security forces and police have overcome challenges over the years. Coastal security, thwarting Punjab and northeast insurgency and depleting the red corridor in India will be cases that will be presented to the host countries. Gone are the days when examples of community policing in Japan and the US were taught in institutions. Soon, we will be presenting examples of Indian policing that include initiatives such as Police Mitra, Suraksha Setu and Jan Maitri. Traffic management in a robust country such as India is also a case that can be presented. It is a step to counter China’s growing influence in developing nations,” said a top RRU official privy to the development.

Meanwhile, the RRU under the ITEC programme has already given training to over 335 officials from 35 countries across the world on an online basis.

First published on: 21-08-2022 at 07:46:40 pm
