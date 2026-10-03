Railway constable saves passenger from falling between train and tracks in Gujarat

At 1.50 am on Friday, Amit Dahiya, a constable with the Railway Protection Force (RPF), was on night duty at Jamnagar railway station in Gujarat, keeping an eye out for suspicious activity as the Rajkot-Okha train was halted at Platform No 1.

As the Passenger train started to depart the station, slowly gaining momentum, an elderly man slipped and fell while trying to board the train.

A scream from another person on the platform drew the attention of Dahiya. He turned to his right and, within a split second, sprinted towards the man, slipping into the space between the moving train and the platform. Without losing a second, he safely pulled the passenger, Batuk Das, out from between the platform and the moving train, and he was rescued without sustaining any injuries.