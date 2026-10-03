Railway constable saves passenger from falling between train and tracks in Gujarat

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At 1.50 am on Friday, Amit Dahiya, a constable with the Railway Protection Force (RPF), was on night duty at Jamnagar railway station in Gujarat, keeping an eye out for suspicious activity as the Rajkot-Okha train was halted at Platform No 1.
As the Passenger train started to depart the station, slowly gaining momentum, an elderly man slipped and fell while trying to board the train.
A scream from another person on the platform drew the attention of Dahiya. He turned to his right and, within a split second, sprinted towards the man, slipping into the space between the moving train and the platform. Without losing a second, he safely pulled the passenger, Batuk Das, out from between the platform and the moving train, and he was rescued without sustaining any injuries.
A statement from Sunil Kumar Meena, Senior Divisional Commercial Manager of Rajkot Division, said, “The 61-year-old passenger, Batuk Das, was travelling from Rajkot to Dwarka. At Jamnagar Railway Station, he got down from the train to fetch water. After taking water, when he attempted to board the moving train again, he lost his balance and fell between the moving train and the platform.”
Meena further said, “The RPF Constable’s promptness, courage and presence of mind helped save the passenger’s life.”
Following the incident, Assistant Sub-Inspector Mukesh Kumar, along with his staff, immediately reached the spot. After ensuring the passenger’s well-being, he was safely seated back in the same train, which was then allowed to proceed on its onward journey towards Okha.
Dahiya was commended for his prompt action.
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