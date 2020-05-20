Row over ventilators: Gujarat cong chief says state govt is ‘playing with people’s lives’

“At the time of the serious situation of coronavirus, Gujarat government is playing with the lives of the people,” said Amit Chavda. “At the time of the serious situation of coronavirus, Gujarat government is playing with the lives of the people,” said Amit Chavda.

After media reports emerged claiming that ventilators developed by a Rajkot-based firm “had failed”, Gujarat Congress president Amit Chavda on Tuesday hit out at the state government alleging that it is “playing with the lives of people”.

The Gujarat Pradesh Congress Committee president held a press conference in Ahmedabad where he alleged that Chief Minister Vijay Rupani, in an alleged bid to promote his Rajkot-based “friend” has put the lives of the people of Gujarat at stake.

“At the time of the serious situation of coronavirus, Gujarat government is playing with the lives of the people. To seek cheap publicity, appreciation and marketing of his Rajkot-based friend, the Gujarat CM has put the lives of the people at stake. “

Around 1,000 Dhaman-1 ventilators manufactured by Rajkot-based Jyoti CNC were provided free of cost to the Ahmedabad Civil Hospital last month.

“In the last 56 days of lockdown, the CM has stepped out of his house once on April 5 to launch Dhaman 1 ventilators. Today, the people of Gujarat are being harassed and they are dying. The production team of Dhaman 1 had clarified on day 1 to the state government regarding the limitations, drawbacks and work ability of the ‘ventilators’ they were providing. The government should have informed the people to not get dependent on these ventilators to save their lives but it did not. So the question emerges that why did the government indulge in photo shoot and publicity stunt and what was the need to put the lives of people in danger for the publicity of a friend,” said Chavda.

The government has said that the device would be upgraded with a compressor, mixer, humidifier and calibration .A month after the ventilators were provided, the medical superintendent of Ahmedabad Civil Hospital JV Modi is learnt to have written a letter to the managing director of Gujarat Medical Services Corporation Limited seeking 50 high- end ventilators for its 1200-bed Covid hospital as the Dhaman 1 ventilators were not giving “desired results” as per authorities.

The GPCC president further said, “Around 300 people have died in Ahmedabad civil hospital till now. So how many of them were kept in Dhaman1 ventilators? ”

