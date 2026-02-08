Row over Surat school construction site: Corporator on hunger strike hospitalised, says ‘will resume my fast later’

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram
DR KISHOR Rupareliya, municipal corporator from ward no. 7 and AAP leader who was on a hunger strike on Ramkatha Road in Katargam from February 1, to push for the demand that the construction of the proposed Suman School in the Katargam area of Surat should be done in ward number 7 in place of ward number 8 was on Friday evening admitted to the civic-run SMIMER hospital after his health deteriorated. Doctors said on Saturday that his condition was stable.
In a video uploaded online on Saturday, Rupareliya said, “Once I feel better and am discharged from hospital, I will continue my fast at the same spot.
The proposed construction of Suman School was passed by the Standing Committee of the Surat Municipal Corporation, but due to the vested interests of some people, the construction of the school was shifted to ward 8… bypassing all the necessary procedures of SMC.”
Meanwhile, leader of Opposition with SMC, the AAP’s Payal Sakariya, on Saturday wrote the SMC Commissioner, demanding that the contractor firm be blacklisted if it fails to start construction of Suman School at the site proposed originally.
In the letter, she added that a departmental inquiry should be initiated against the executive engineer and the zonal chief of the Katargam Zone.
