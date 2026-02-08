Row over Surat school construction site: Corporator on hunger strike hospitalised, says ‘will resume my fast later’

The proposed construction of Suman School was passed by the Standing Committee of the Surat Municipal Corporation. (Representational /File Photo)

DR KISHOR Rupareliya, municipal corporator from ward no. 7 and AAP leader who was on a hunger strike on Ramkatha Road in Katargam from February 1, to push for the demand that the construction of the proposed Suman School in the Katargam area of Surat should be done in ward number 7 in place of ward number 8 was on Friday evening admitted to the civic-run SMIMER hospital after his health deteriorated. Doctors said on Saturday that his condition was stable.

In a video uploaded online on Saturday, Rupareliya said, “Once I feel better and am discharged from hospital, I will continue my fast at the same spot.