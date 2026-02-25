Row over Suman School venue in Surat: BJP issues showcause notice to corporator

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram
BJP corporator Narendra Pandav was issued a showcause notice by Surat city BJP President, Paresh Patel, asking him to explain his ‘indiscipline’ on Tuesday. Pandav, who is the corporator from ward no. 7 in Katargam, had challenged senior leaders and Surat Municipal Corporation(SMC) officials over the construction of SMC’s Suman School in Katargam.
The notice issued to Pandav said, “You have been posting on social media for a long time. Your unethical behaviour in the ward has placed the party in a tricky situation. Please clarify in seven days or else action will be taken.”
Speaking to the Indian Express, Pandav said, “I am at my native place in Saurashtra for the last two days, and I have come to know that Surat city BJP president had issued a show cause notice to me. I will return to Surat on Wednesday to meet our party president and ask him what my mistake was. I have not posted anything on social media which defames the party. As a municipal corporator, I have taken up the issues of the public, and I take down their complaints in writing. I have raised issues against SMC officials, not against our party senior leaders or any other community. The local public has raised the issue of the Suman school on social media, not me. I will give a reply to our party’s higher-ups on Wednesday.”
The SMC had proposed to build a Suman High School (from 9th to 10th class) at a site in Katargam (Ward no. 7) with the Union Jal Shakti Minister CR Patil laying the foundation stone of the school at the proposed site. The Standing Committee had approved the proposal for the construction of Suman School in Ward No. 7, on 17th July 2025, and the contract was given to Gaurav Builders. No proposal was sent to the Standing Committee regarding the change of site of the school to Ward no. 8. However, construction at the site did not commence, and later the SMC officials changed the site to Ved road (Ward no. 8).
The MLA of Kartargram, BJP’s Veenu Moradiya, had written to the SMC commissioner and the Mayor to shift the Suman School from Ward no. 7 to Ward no. 8, claiming that students from ‘lower economic groups and the middle class’ would benefit from the decision.
Local BJP corporators, including Narendra Pandav, and two AAP corporators demanded that the school be built at the proposed site in ward no. 7 rather than Ward no. 8. The local residents of Ward no. 7 also handed a memorandum to the Mayor and the Municipal commissioner demanding that the school should come up at the proposed site.
The standing committee chairman of SMC, Rajan Patel, had ordered SMC officials to stop construction of the school at Ward no. 8, till further orders.
