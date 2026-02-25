Row over Suman School venue in Surat: BJP issues showcause notice to corporator

BJP corporator Narendra Pandav was issued a showcause notice by Surat city BJP President, Paresh Patel, asking him to explain his ‘indiscipline’ on Tuesday. Pandav, who is the corporator from ward no. 7 in Katargam, had challenged senior leaders and Surat Municipal Corporation(SMC) officials over the construction of SMC’s Suman School in Katargam.

The notice issued to Pandav said, “You have been posting on social media for a long time. Your unethical behaviour in the ward has placed the party in a tricky situation. Please clarify in seven days or else action will be taken.”

Speaking to the Indian Express, Pandav said, “I am at my native place in Saurashtra for the last two days, and I have come to know that Surat city BJP president had issued a show cause notice to me. I will return to Surat on Wednesday to meet our party president and ask him what my mistake was. I have not posted anything on social media which defames the party. As a municipal corporator, I have taken up the issues of the public, and I take down their complaints in writing. I have raised issues against SMC officials, not against our party senior leaders or any other community. The local public has raised the issue of the Suman school on social media, not me. I will give a reply to our party’s higher-ups on Wednesday.”