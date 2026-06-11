Row over razing of shanties in Surat slum: Demolition done by SMC as per rules, claims engineer

NEARLY 10 days after an alleged ‘unauthorised’ demolition drive razed over 100 shanties in Surat’s Nasirnagar area, a senior engineer with the Surat Municipal Corporation (SMC) claimed on Thursday that the “demolition was done by the SMC as per rules and regulations.”

This comes two days after SMC Commissioner M Nagarajan told The Indian Express that the demolition was not carried out by SMC officials. Nagarajan was unreachable for comment on Thursday.

Earlier in the day, Ashish Naik, an additional city engineer with the SMC, uploaded a video on multiple social media platforms in which he referred to the controversy over the demolition of the slums in Surat’s Ved Road area.

“The demolition was not a ‘ghost’ operation; it was a legal demolition carried out by SMC staff. Our teams reached the spot for demarcation and to clear illegal encroachment on roads. We also sought support from the Surat police department to maintain the law and order situation,” Naik is purportedly heard saying in the video.

Naik says, “Social media handles and some unauthorised channels are spreading false information to the public in connection with the demolition. Due to this, our officials are facing mental pressure and health issues as a result of which they went on leave. Due to such misinformation, a misunderstanding has cropped up between the SMC and the public. The SMC commissioner has set up a team to look into the issue and the team’s findings will be revealed soon.”

On May 28, a team of SMC officials of Central zone and a senior officer of the Surat police Special Operation Group, along with some police personnel in plain clothes, reached the Nasirnagar area and carried out demolition of over 100 “unauthorised” shanties over the next two days.

Local residents soon levelled allegations that the demolition was carried out at the behest of a private builder linked to a major project at a nearby construction site, where foundation stones of nine towers had been laid. The builders were pushing for a road connecting with the construction site and this prompted the demolition, local residents have alleged.

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When a group of local residents, including local Congress Corporator Arshad Jariwala, contacted the SMC authorities, they were told that the SMC had no role in the demolition drive.

Hussain Aziz Shaikh (40), a resident of Nasirnagar, filed a Special Civil Application (SCA) in the Gujarat High Court (HC), alleging that due process was not followed.

Shaikh’s lawyer Zameer Shaikh said, “We are waiting for the date and court to be fixed by the HC for our petitions. It will come up for hearing in the next few days.”

The local BJP MLA Veenu Moradiya and Leader of Opposition in the Gujarat Assembly Tushar Chaudhary have also raised the issue. Chaudhary wrote to Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, asking why no notice was served to the people prior to the demolition. Alternative arrangements should be made for the victims who are staying on the main road.

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Chaudhary demanded that investigations be conducted fairly and that SMC officials be punished if found guilty.

MLA Moradiya has raised concerns over the “fairness” of the team formed by the SMC authorities to look into the issue, pointing out that the civic officials facing allegations of “irregularities” and members of the team are colleagues.