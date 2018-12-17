Ahmedabad: Row erupts over Mayor’s push to limit beds at V S Hospital to 500

A day ahead of the meeting of city’s V S Hospital management board, donor-trustees have opposed the move to limit the number of beds at the hospital to 500, and may seek legal recourse if the resolution gets passed.

This comes two days after Mayor Bijal Patel, in her capacity as chairperson of the board, sought to limit the number of beds at the hospital to 500 and transfer the remaining 655 to nearby Sardar Vallabhbhai Institute of Medical Sciences & Research, which is run by another board and whose new building will likely be inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

“It is inappropriate to call a board meeting without adequate notice. It seems that BJP councillors are under pressure to clear the legal hurdles before the inauguration of the new hospital,” Dr Nishith Shah, one of the donor-trustees of V S Hospital, said.

The eight-member board has four donor-trustees, three councillors and Mayor as chairperson.

“The issue is not just about the number of beds that we are being forced to give away, it is also about our staff, doctors, and the services that this hospital provide to the poor. The poor will certainly have a lot to loose with reduction in beds,” said donor-trustee Rupa Chinai, adding “if they have their way, we will approach the High Court next week”.

Mayor Patel, however, has stood firm. “The number of bed will remain at 500 only, and in no case it will be 1,155. The hospital had only 120 beds in the beginning. The remaining were developed by the civic body. This demand is absolutely unreasonable. Donor-trustees want all seats, which is not possible,” she said.