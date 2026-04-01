Roundtable series looks to bridge academia, industry gap

WITH discussions focused on bridging the gap between academic learning and industry requirements, particularly in sectors such as financial services, fintech, and technology, leading universities and institutions of Ahmedabad and Gandhinagar, along with technology and global companies from Gujarat International Finance Tec-City (GIFT City), Gandhinagar organised a roundtable session recently.

The first among the Industry–Academia Roundtable series launched by GIFT City brought together academic institutions and industry stakeholders to strengthen collaboration and align talent development with the needs of India’s International Financial Services Centre (IFSC), as per a note.

Senior academic leaders, placement heads, HR and talent acquisition leaders, and sectoral experts from leading universities and institutions came together to discuss aligning academic outcomes with evolving industry requirements.