Rottweiler bites 9-yr-old boy in Ahmedabad housing society, owner booked

The owner of a Rottweiler was booked by police on Tuesday after the canine bit a nine-year-old in the Vastrapur area of Ahmedabad city, causing head injuries to the boy.

In May last year, a rottweiler had mauled a four-month-old baby to death and attacked her aunt in a residential society in Ahmedabad’s Hathijan area.

The latest incident took place about 10:15 am on June 9, when Dinesh Kantilal Raut, a housekeeper originally from Rajasthan, had gone to work at a bungalow in Lad Society, Vastrapur area of Bodakdev Ward.

The FIR, filed at Vastrapur police station, said that while Raut was working inside the bungalow, his 9-year-old son was playing on his mobile phone outside the premises when the dog attacked him.