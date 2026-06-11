Rottweiler bites 9-yr-old boy in Ahmedabad housing society, owner booked

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The owner of a Rottweiler was booked by police on Tuesday after the canine bit a nine-year-old in the Vastrapur area of Ahmedabad city, causing head injuries to the boy.
In May last year, a rottweiler had mauled a four-month-old baby to death and attacked her aunt in a residential society in Ahmedabad’s Hathijan area.
The latest incident took place about 10:15 am on June 9, when Dinesh Kantilal Raut, a housekeeper originally from Rajasthan, had gone to work at a bungalow in Lad Society, Vastrapur area of Bodakdev Ward.
The FIR, filed at Vastrapur police station, said that while Raut was working inside the bungalow, his 9-year-old son was playing on his mobile phone outside the premises when the dog attacked him.
Raut, who lives in Vastrapur Gam with his wife and four kids, told The Indian Express that his nine-year-old son suffered injuries on his head.
“I was working inside a house and my son was sitting outside on my bike, playing a game on my phone. The owners had taken the dog out for a walk and it was off-leash. It suddenly attacked my son, bit him, and dragged him around. He suffered head injury and received 14 stitches. They (the dog-owners) helped me take my son to the hospital. The boy also had to take the anti-rabies vaccine, of which he has four doses remaining.”
Later, Raut filed a police complaint against the dog owner, identified as Alpa alias Anjali Hitesh Rajput.
Rajput was booked under BNS sections 291 (failure to control an animal in their possession) and 119 (causing hurt).
“The pet was registered with the AMC on May 14,2025, and it was vaccinated, valid till March 9,2027. After the incident the owner has shifted the dog to a farmhouse outside the city so that it does not cause harm to others,” said CNCD Head of Department Naresh Rajput.
On Wednesday, a Cattle Nuisance Control Department (CNCD) of Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation team including veterinary doctors, sanitary inspectors and police visited the site.
Chairman of Lad Society, Janak Shah, who is a lawyer, told The Indian Express the complaint was filed after they (office-bearers of the society) pushed him to do so.
“This issue has actually been ongoing for a while. We told them (dog owners) to at least chain their dogs but they don’t do that. One of the dogs previously attacked a female resident of the society. The owners don’t listen to our requests. Now they’re angry with the office-bearers because we helped Dineshbhai file a complaint,” Shah said.
Another neighbour of the pet owner told this paper on the condition of anonymity, “This is actually a common issue faced by residents. Their dogs are usually off-leash which is an issue for the residents. We tend to avoid going out when the dogs are out. It is quite inconvenient, and more than that, we constantly fear for our safety.”
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