scorecardresearch
Friday, Feb 10, 2023
Advertisement

‘Roll back jantri rate hike’: Realtors submit memorandum to Collector

This hike came after a gap of 12 years and it meant that higher stamp and registration charges had to be paid to the state government for any real-estate property purchased from primary or secondary markets.

On February 4, the Gujarat government announced a 100 per cent increase in jantri or Annual Statement of Rates) which was made effective on an immediate basis. (Express Photo by Nirmal Harindran)
Listen to this article
‘Roll back jantri rate hike’: Realtors submit memorandum to Collector
x
00:00
1x 1.5x 1.8x

Demanding a postponement and partial roll-back of the recent hike in jantri rates by the Gujarat government, real-estate developers in the state on Friday submitted a memorandum to the Ahmedabad district collector.

Over 40 developers in Ahmedabad met district collector Dhaval Patel and submitted a memorandum under the banner of CREDAI Gujarat and Ahmedabad Builders Association.

“We are not against the jantri hike. As the hike was sudden and unscientific, we have asked the government to postpone the implementation of the hike to May 1,” Ajay Patel, chairman of CREDAI Gujarat, told The Indian Express after submitting the memorandum.

On February 4, the Gujarat government announced a 100 per cent increase in jantri or Annual Statement of Rates) which was made effective on an immediate basis.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Key- February 10, 2023: Know about Nord Stream, Gaganyaan Mission an...
UPSC Key- February 10, 2023: Know about Nord Stream, Gaganyaan Mission an...
Adani rout hits $120 billion as MSCI move raises outflow concern
Adani rout hits $120 billion as MSCI move raises outflow concern
Sophia Duleep Singh: The forgotten story of the Sikh princess who catalys...
Sophia Duleep Singh: The forgotten story of the Sikh princess who catalys...
This Kerala district admin’s resolve paved way for a pilgrimage’s progress
This Kerala district admin’s resolve paved way for a pilgrimage’s progress

This hike came after a gap of 12 years and it meant that higher stamp and registration charges had to be paid to the state government for any real-estate property purchased from primary or secondary markets.

Apart from postponing the hike, the developers also demanded that the jantri prices should not be hiked more than 50 per cent for open land, while it should only be 20 per cent for built-up property. The developers also sought a reduction in non-agricultural premium to 20 per cent from the existing 40 per cent.

The developers claimed that the jantri prices — after the hike — was more than the market price at many places in the state and so a scientific third party study should be undertaken before any future increase in the jantri prices, which are the base rates, below which sale registrations of properties cannot be done.

More from Ahmedabad
Advertisement

“We held a meeting on Thursday, where we decided to hand over a memorandum to the district collector. We do not want to go for any fight. We just want to tell the government that we are right,” said Ajay Patel.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 11-02-2023 at 00:26 IST
Next Story

Youth Cong protests in front of UT BJP office, demand JPC probe against Adani Group

Amartya Sen Interview | Nobel Prize-winning economist speaks to us on the Visva-Bharati University issue and more.
READ HERE
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Feb 10: Latest News
Advertisement
close