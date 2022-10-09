scorecardresearch
Sunday, Oct 09, 2022

Role of mental health professionals crucial to promote happiness in society: Gujarat HC judge

According to an NFSU release, Justice Gokani also emphasised on the role of the recent Mental Health Care Act for empowering accessibility to mental health services for everyone, including prisoners.

mental health professionals, National Forensic Sciences University, Gujarat High Court, mental health, mental health problems, Ahmedabad, Ahmedabad news, Gujarat, Gujarat news, Indian Express, India news, current affairs, Indian Express News Service, Express News Service, Express News, Indian Express India NewsA memorandum of understanding (MoU) was also signed between the Central University of Gujarat and NFSU, on the opening of a two-day national conference on “Mental Health and Well-being for All- A global Priority”, the release added.

The role of mental health professionals is crucial for promoting happiness in the society, said Justice Sonia Gokani of Gujarat High Court on Sunday while inaugurating “Centre for Happiness and Well Being” at the National Forensic Sciences University (NFSU) in Gandhinagar.

According to an NFSU release, Justice Gokani also emphasised on the role of the recent Mental Health Care Act for empowering accessibility to mental health services for everyone, including prisoners.

More from Ahmedabad

A memorandum of understanding (MoU) was also signed between the Central University of Gujarat  and NFSU,  on the opening of a two-day national conference on “Mental Health and Well-being for All- A global Priority”, the release added.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
About EC, Kejriwal and Amitabh BachchanPremium
About EC, Kejriwal and Amitabh Bachchan
From the Explained editor: A week of Nobels, eye on China, and a tragedy ...Premium
From the Explained editor: A week of Nobels, eye on China, and a tragedy ...
To set uniform safety standards, testing of electric vehicles to begin fr...Premium
To set uniform safety standards, testing of electric vehicles to begin fr...
‘There was double backwardness’: A group modernising madrasasPremium
‘There was double backwardness’: A group modernising madrasas

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 09-10-2022 at 10:54:03 pm
Next Story

Major fire erupts at Islamabad’s biggest shopping mall

Explained Climate | A dedicated explained section focusing on science, environment and climate change.
Read here
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Oct 09: Latest News
Advertisement