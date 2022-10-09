Role of mental health professionals crucial to promote happiness in society: Gujarat HC judge

The role of mental health professionals is crucial for promoting happiness in the society, said Justice Sonia Gokani of Gujarat High Court on Sunday while inaugurating “Centre for Happiness and Well Being” at the National Forensic Sciences University (NFSU) in Gandhinagar.

According to an NFSU release, Justice Gokani also emphasised on the role of the recent Mental Health Care Act for empowering accessibility to mental health services for everyone, including prisoners.

A memorandum of understanding (MoU) was also signed between the Central University of Gujarat and NFSU, on the opening of a two-day national conference on “Mental Health and Well-being for All- A global Priority”, the release added.