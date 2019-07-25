Robots serve food at this Ahmedabad restaurant

An Ahmedabad-based restaurant, Indian Swag, has found a novel way of attracting people in the city – robots.

Advertising

“A similar concept was started at a Chennai restaurant almost a year ago and we thought of introducing it here in Ahmedabad given how good entrepreneurship is at the forefront here. We have seen a great response especially among the kids”, says Bhupendra Sawhney, founder of the restaurant and the one who introduced the robot concept. Currently, with two robots deployed at the restaurant, the restaurant plans to add more to its fleet. “We are also looking at robots with facial recognition wherein on your first visit you can store your picture and name and the next time you visit the robot will address you with your name,” said Sawhney.

While the two robots named ‘Lexa’ have limited utility purpose, adding that feature too is on the charts. The trilingual robots follow a rudimentary mechanism of line-following sensors working on a closed-loop function. So far, the restaurant has had to increase their manpower to tackle the increasing crowd.

Bhushan Junagade, operations manager at the restaurant said sales have almost trebled and footfall has increased by nearly 60 percent in the two months since they introduced the robots.

“We have plans to expand to other cities in Gujarat as well. We are also looking at opportunities where we are looking at other restaurateurs who may be willing to purchase such robots and I can facilitate such transactions with the Bombay-based company that has liasoned with the Chinese manufacturer of these robots,” said Sawhney.