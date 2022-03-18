Road accidents reduced by 45 per cent in nine years: Gujarat police

The Gujarat Police claimed on Thursday that the state has witnessed a 45 per cent reduction in number of road accidents in the past nine years. According to police, as per records available with the state government, 27,949 accidents were registered in 2012. In 2021, the state saw 15,178 accidents, recording a reduction of 45 per cent.

“As per the Supreme Court appointed road safety committee, the target was to reduce the number of road accidents every year by 50 per cent till 2020. In 2021, we saw 45% reduction in the accidents that shows the commitment of the state government towards reducing road fatalities,” read a statement from the office of Gujarat Director General of Police Ashish Bhatia on Thursday.

The DGP office informed that in the past three years, a total of 48 traffic interceptor vehicles, 42 highway patrol car, 511 motorcycles with public announcement system, 2,816 breath analyzer machines with sensors, 616 first aid boxes, 10,000 body cameras among others have been purchased by the home department.