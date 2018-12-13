Ro-Pax to resume operations from December 14

Almost three weeks after the newly inaugurated Ro-Pax ferry, Voyage Symphony, was stalled mid-sea with over 400 passengers on board, the South Korean vessel has been repaired and will resume operations in Gulf of Khambhat from December 14.

The ferry’s propeller shaft, ball bearings and oil seals were damaged when its engine got overheated causing the vessel to be shut-down mid-sea. Experts from South Korea had visited Gogha in Bhavnagar to repair the ferry.

The Indian Express had reported earlier that a “root-cause analysis” of the incident had revealed that a piece of plastic was sucked into a pipe causing the engines to heat and trigger alarms on the vessel.

“The ferry has been repaired and sea-trials have been completed. We shall restart our operations from December 14,” said an official. An official from the Indian Register of Shipping (IRS) was also present during the sea-trials.

Surat-based company Indigo Seaways Pvt Ltd, which manages and operates the ferry service between Gogha and Dahej, has spent about Rs 1.5 crore on repairs during the last few weeks.

“Future operations can continue only if the Gujarat Maritime Board (GMB) continues to dreg the channel and gives us a minimum draft of five meters. After all, the problems were caused due to shallow waters,” said an official from the Indigo Seaways.