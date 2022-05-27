scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Thursday, May 26, 2022
Must Read

RMO held for defamatory social media posts against Ahmedabad hospital

According to police, Barot had allegedly created several fake pages on social media websites to post defamatory content against his hospital.

By: Express News Service | Ahmedaba |
May 27, 2022 4:52:02 am
Ahmedabad, Ahmedabad news, Gujarat, Gujarat news, Indian Express, India news, current affairs, Indian Express News Service, Express News Service, Express News, Indian Express India News“After technical analysis and investigation, we have arrested UN Mejta Hospital's RMO Dr Kaushik Barot," he added.

A Resident Medical Officer (RMO) of UN Mehta Institute of Cardiology and Research Centre in Ahmedabad was arrested Thursday by the city cyber crime cell for allegedly posting defamatory content and fake news on social media against the doctors of the hospital, including its director Dr RK Patel.

According to police, Dr Kaushik Barot (46), RMO and doctor at the clinic cardiologist department of UN Mehta Hospital, was arrested by a team of Ahmedabad Cyber Crime Cell from his residence in Bapunagar.

According to police, Barot had allegedly created several fake pages on social media websites to post defamatory content against his hospital.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

An FIR was lodged against Dr Barot under IPC sections 120b for criminal conspiracy, 500 for defamation and section 66c of the Information Technology Amendment Act at the Ahmedabad Cyber Crime Police Station Wednesday night after a complaint was sent by the hospital management.

Best of Express Premium

UPSC Key – May 26, 2022: Why and What to know about Hawala Transaction to...Premium
UPSC Key – May 26, 2022: Why and What to know about Hawala Transaction to...
BJP big guns to lend Himachal CM Jai Ram Thakur a hand as corruption, fac...Premium
BJP big guns to lend Himachal CM Jai Ram Thakur a hand as corruption, fac...
Explained: The message behind Margaret Atwood’s ‘unburnable&#...Premium
Explained: The message behind Margaret Atwood’s ‘unburnable&#...
Welcome to the elusive world of crypto mining: Rohtak rig, 3 engineers, R...Premium
Welcome to the elusive world of crypto mining: Rohtak rig, 3 engineers, R...
More Premium Stories >>

Buy Now | Our best subscription plan now has a special price

“A complaint was given by the doctors at UN Mehta Hospital that an unidentified person has been making pages on various social media websites for the past six-eight months and putting up fake posts against the hospital,” said Amit Vasava, deputy commissioner of police, Ahmedabad Cyber Crime Cell.

More from Ahmedabad

“After technical analysis and investigation, we have arrested UN Mejta Hospital’s RMO Dr Kaushik Barot,” he added.

🗞 Subscribe Now: Get Express Premium to access our in-depth reporting, explainers and opinions 🗞️

For all the latest Ahmedabad News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

May 26: Latest News

Advertisement