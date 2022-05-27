RMO held for defamatory social media posts against Ahmedabad hospital

A Resident Medical Officer (RMO) of UN Mehta Institute of Cardiology and Research Centre in Ahmedabad was arrested Thursday by the city cyber crime cell for allegedly posting defamatory content and fake news on social media against the doctors of the hospital, including its director Dr RK Patel.

According to police, Dr Kaushik Barot (46), RMO and doctor at the clinic cardiologist department of UN Mehta Hospital, was arrested by a team of Ahmedabad Cyber Crime Cell from his residence in Bapunagar.

According to police, Barot had allegedly created several fake pages on social media websites to post defamatory content against his hospital.

An FIR was lodged against Dr Barot under IPC sections 120b for criminal conspiracy, 500 for defamation and section 66c of the Information Technology Amendment Act at the Ahmedabad Cyber Crime Police Station Wednesday night after a complaint was sent by the hospital management.

“A complaint was given by the doctors at UN Mehta Hospital that an unidentified person has been making pages on various social media websites for the past six-eight months and putting up fake posts against the hospital,” said Amit Vasava, deputy commissioner of police, Ahmedabad Cyber Crime Cell.

“After technical analysis and investigation, we have arrested UN Mejta Hospital’s RMO Dr Kaushik Barot,” he added.