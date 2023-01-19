scorecardresearch
Thursday, Jan 19, 2023
RMC to allot 4 plots worth Rs 73.81 cr to GETCO for new power sub-stations

RMC's land disposal committee had determined Rs 59,500 per sqm as the market price of the plot in Ronki, Rs 55,900 per sqm for the Morbi Road plot, Rs 84,550 sqm for the Kotharia Road plot and Rs 71,500 per sqm for the Mavdi plot. (Express Photo)
The general board of the Rajkot Municipal Corporation (RMC) Thursday approved a proposal to give on lease four plots to the Gujarat Energy Transmission Corporation (GETCO) Limited for developing power sub-stations to improve its power transmission network.

The general board meeting chaired by Rajkot mayor Pradip Dav gave a green signal to a proposal referred by RMC standing committee to allot the plots reserved for commercial purpose. The four plots include a 4,952 square metre (sqm) plot near Marigold residential tower near Ronki village, 4,209 sqm plot opposite Giriraj Farm on Morbi Road, 6,585 sqm plot in Mital Park on Kotharia Road and 5,448 sqm plot opposite police headquarters in the Mavdi area.

RMC’s land disposal committee had determined Rs 59,500 per sqm as the market price of the plot in Ronki, Rs 55,900 per sqm for the Morbi Road plot, Rs 84,550 sqm for the Kotharia Road plot and Rs 71,500 per sqm for the Mavdi plot.

However, as per a 2021 resolution of the urban housing development department, RMC will have to allot the land to GETCO, a state government-owned energy transmission company, at half the market price.

Accordingly, the civic body will get Rs 14.73 crore for Ronki plot, Rs 11.76 crore for Morbi Road plot, Rs 27.83 crore for Kotharia Road plot and Rs 19.47 crore for the Mavdi plot. In all, RMC will get Rs 73.81 crore towards one-time payment for leasing the plots to GETCO for 99 years, besides the full payment of annual lease rent at the rate of Rs 1 per sqm for the entire lease period, reads the proposal.

First published on: 19-01-2023 at 22:52 IST
