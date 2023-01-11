RMC to hire 2 pvt firms to process, dispose legacy waste

The standing committee of the Rajkot Municipal Corporation (RMC) Tuesday approved a proposal to hire two private firms for processing and disposal of around six lakh metric tonnes of accumulated municipal solid waste lying as legacy waste on the civic body’s dumping yard in Nakrawadi village on the outskirts of the Rajkot.

The standing committee approved a proposal to hire Jai Vachhraj Roadways and Earthmovers, Porbandar and Madhav Enterprise, Ankleshwar for processing and disposal of three lakh metric tonnes of legacy waste each.

The civic body will pay the private firms Rs 323 per ton for processing and disposal of

the waste. The RMC has taken up the work under the Swachh Bharat Mission 2 under which the Central government provides urban local bodies financial assistance for processing and disposal of legacy waste.