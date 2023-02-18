RMC approves proposal to hike water charges and property tax

REJECTING DEMAND by Congress to withdraw proposed hike in water charges and property tax, the general board of the BJP-ruled Rajkot Municipal Corporation (RMC) on Friday passed Rs 2,637.80 crore budget of the civic body for the year 2023-24.

Before the special meeting of the 70-member general board began, Leader of Opposition, Bhanu Sorani and fellow Congress corporator Maqbul Daudani held demonstrations outside the Rameshbhai Chhaya Sabhagruh, the general board meeting hall of the RMC demanding withdrawal of the proposal to increase the annual water charges from Rs 840 to Rs 1,500 for residential premises and Rs1,680 to Rs 3,000 for commercial premises.

The two Congress corporators also demanded that the proposal to increase property tax for commercial premises also be dropped.

During the voting on the budget proposals, the Opposition members, who are only two of them, voted against the proposals to hike water charges and property tax, doubling door-to-door garbage collection charges to Rs 730 for commercial premises, introducing environment charge at the rate of 10 percent of general property tax for commercial premises having carpet area of more than 50 square metre. However, the BJP, which has 68 members in the board, got the proposals passed by a majority vote.

“We opposed the proposals of increasing water charges as they amounted to exacting taxes from poor and unsuspecting citizens. The proposals of increasing water charges belies failures of schemes like Nal se Jal,” Sorani said later on.

However, Rajkot Mayor Pradip Dav, who presided over the budget meeting of the general board, said the RMC had to increase water charges to partially cover increased expenditure of supplying drinking water.

Talking to mediapersons after the budget meeting, Dadv said: “The last hike in water charges was affected in 2008 and we are into 2023 today… RMC is getting Aji and Nyari dams filled twice a year through the SAUNI pipeline to ensure enough supply of drinking water. So, despite the increase in the water charges, we will continue to provide subsidy to city residents and not passing the entire amount of increase in expenditure on people.”