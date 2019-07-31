Rivers and creeks in full flow as heavy rain lashes South Gujarat

Heavy rain lashed all the five districts in South Gujarat with the highest rainfall in the past 24 hours being recorded in Vaghai and Saputara talukas in Dang district at 12.28 inch and 11.37 inch respectively. Surat, Tapi, Dang, Navsari and Valsad have been receiving incessant rainfall since Monday evening, raising the water level in rivers and creeks.

In Valsad district, Dharampur taluka received 13.14 inch of rain while Kaprada received 11.77 inch. The water level in Ukai dam stood at 286.22 feet on Tuesday evening, which is 13.44 feet less than the level a year ago.

The district administration is taking efforts to avoid any untoward incidents. The NDRF teams in Surat and Valsad are on alert, while coastal patrolling has been done by the security forces in Valsad and Surat. Power supply was disrupted in several villages. The highest rainfall was recorded in Dang district, neighbouring Maharashtra. As per figures received from disaster management control room, Ahwa recorded 194 mm of rain and Subir 130 mm in the past 24 hours in Dang.

The rainfall measured in different talukas in Valsad district in last 24 hours are Umargam 83 mm, Kaprada 299 mm, Dharampur 334 mm, Pardi 191 mm, Valsad town 155 mm, and Vapi 143 mm. In Navsari district, Navsari town recorded 94 mm of rain, Jalalpore 70 mm, Gandevi 60 mm, Chikhli 82 mm, Vansda 121 mm, and Khergam 129 mm. In Tapi district, Valod received 87 mm rain, Songadh 103 mm, Vyara 101 mm, Nizar 25 mm and Dolvan 108 mm. Surat city also received 2 inch rainfall on Tuesday in 12 hours.

Due to the downpour in the upper catchment areas in Madhya Pradesh and Maharashtra, the water level in Ukai dam in Tapi district has increased to 286.22 foot Tuesday evening, with an inflow of 1,21,156 cusecs. The outflow has been restricted to 600 cusecs. SR Mahakal, superintendent engineer in the irrigation department, Surat, said, “At present our motive is to fill the dam, and we are happy that rainfall continues in the upper catchment area of Ukai dam. We will get more water in coming days. We are still 13.44 feet short than the level this day last year when it was 299.66 foot. The live water stock in the dam is 560 million cubic metre (MCM), while last year as on this date it was 1,314 MCM.”

Water from Hatnur dam in Jalgaon, Maharashtra, releases water to Ukai dam. Sources said that due to down pour in Maharashtra, Hatnur received heavy inflow, as a result of which the dam started releasing 2.67 lakh cusecs since Monday evening and on Tuesday the discharge was reduced to 54,000 cusecs.

Valsad district collector CR Kharsan said, “The situation is normal and no casualties had been reported in the district as rain continues. The water level in rivers has gone up but no alarming situation. We have asked officials to remain alert while NDRF teams are on standby to deal with any untoward incidents. Fishermen have been advised not to go for fishing.”