Rival violating order, using our pictures in advertisement, eatery submits in HC

Despite an interim injunction order granted by an Ahmedabad court that restrained city-based eatery ‘Sazzy Sizzler’ from “misusing, acquiring, providing and/or offering for sale” by using similar trade dress, data and trade secrets as that of another eatery Yanki Sizzlers, it was brought to Gujarat High Court’s attention Thursday that ‘Sazzy Sizzler’ continues to violate the order.

In January, a commercial Ahmedabad rural court had granted the temporary injunction order against Sazzy Sizzlers in a trademark suit filed by Yanki Sizzlers. It further directed that the injunction “will remain in operation till the final disposal of the suit”.

On Thursday, Yanki told a division bench of the HC that an advertisement placed by Sazzys contained “similar pictures of sizzlers” as used by Yanki. Yanki Sizzlers further submitted that when it comes to sizzlers, they have been the “pioneers in Gujarat market from 2012 to 2020 with this product,” and that “there is none except us in this food distribution”.

The bench, however, remarked on this submission, “Won’t sizzlers look the same because sizzlers for years have looked the same.” Yanki responded that Sazzy Sizzlers continue to use similar trade dress, restaurant set-up, etc as well as that of Yanki’s.