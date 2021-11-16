Rise above petty dispute, Gujarat HC tells medical college withholding MBBS bond amount

A division bench of the Gujarat High Court on Monday remarked that a medical college that withheld an MBBS graduate’s documents following his failure to pay Rs 2 lakh bond amount should “rise above such petty dispute” and “should be a welfare state.”

The petition by an MBBS graduate from the medical college run by the Gujarat Medical Education Research Society (GMERS) in Himmatnagar said that the bond amount was withheld for not undergoing rural tenure of a year.

The petition, moved by Rajesh Patel, father of the student Dr Neel Patel, appealed for the court’s intervention as withholding of essential documents was hindering the graduate from applying to medical colleges in the US.

During the hearing on Monday, Chief Justice Aravind Kumar addressed the counsel representing GMERS and remarked, “You want to scuttle the future of a candidate? Do you know this boy may one day become a Nobel laureate? He may become anything. You should be a welfare state, you are a medical college, (and) you should rise above all this… Suppose we accept all your contentions and direct him to pay the bond amount. He will pay the bond amount, (but) can he get back that one year?”

GMERS Himmatnagar submitted that the documents withheld by the institute, along with the “covering letter” will be brought to the court and handed over in the court on payment of Rs 3,500 by the petitioner.