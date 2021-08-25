Rioting case lodged after inmates of Sabarmati jail ‘assault’ prison staff

A case of rioting has been lodged after several inmates of Sabarmati Central Jail in Ahmedabad assaulted a prison staff and later clashed with other inmates and prison authorities leaving a few of them injured.

According to prison authorities, the incident occurred around 11.30 am on August 23 when undertrial prisoners were being taken from their barracks to prison hospital for a routine check-up. Jail assistant (sahayak) Vanrajsinh Devda was entrusted with the task of managing 200 undertrial prisoners from circle yard number 1 and 2, distribute them into groups of 10 each as per Covid guidelines, and then send them to prison doctor in different lots.

The authorities said that a ruckus started when several undertrial prisoners demanded to go together for the check-up and overpowered Devda. As per the complaint by Devda at the Ranip police station, “As I was escorting groups of 10 undertrial prisoners each to the hospital, a group started heated argument with me and also instigated other prisoners. They surrounded me and started assaulting me. They also tore my uniform and badge…”

“I blew the whistle after which other jail staff, watchmen and convicted prisoners assigned as staff reached to help me. We requested them to go back to their barracks but the prisoners refused to move after which we used force. In the process, I received injuries on my back and 4-5 undertrial prisoners were also injured,” the complaint added.

According to prison authorities, the ruckus was started by an undertrial accused Raees Khan Pathan and his four brothers Tabrez, Irfan, Maqbool and Sohil, who are lodged in the same barrack.

Speaking to The Indian Express, Digvijaysinh Rana, PRO, Sabarmati Jail, said, “On August 23, the prison doctor was already seeing a lot of patients and due to Covid guidelines, the prisoners were being sent in groups of 10 each. Hospital visit is the time prisoners from different barracks get to interact with each other and several of them demanded they be sent together. A group of 10 undertrial prisoners started a heated argument with jail staff Vanrajsinh Devda and later started assaulting him.”

“Later, the undertrial prisoners were subdued by the prison staff and sent to their barracks. Devda received injuries on his back and a few prisoners were also injured. All of them were treated at the prison hospital. A formal complaint was lodged at Ranip police station,” the PRO added.

According to police, an FIR has been lodged against Raees Khan Pathan and nine other undertrial prisoners under IPC sections 332 for causing hurt to a public servant, 323 for assault, 147 for rioting and 143 and 145 for unlawful assembly.