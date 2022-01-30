Riot-like situation left police with no option but to fire in return, Gujarat HC told

The Surendranagar police told the Gujarat High Court that resistance of the father-son duo, who were killed in an alleged fake encounter in November 2021, to being arrested led to a “close scuffle” and a “riot-like situation”, leaving the police with no option but to “fire in return”.

The affidavit filed on January 24 by the Surendranagar Superintendent of Police (SP) Mahendra Bagria, is in response to a PIL, moved by the minor daughter of the deceased-accused Hanifkhan alias Kalo Munno Amrikhan Jatmalik, leader of the ‘Talpatri Gang’ of highway robbers and his 15-year-old son Maddinkhan, both of whom were allegedly killed in a fake encounter carried out by the police officers of Bajana police station in Patdi taluka of Surendranagar in November 2021.

The PIL before the High Court moved by Hanifkhan’s 14-year-old daughter Sohanaben alleges six police personnel had come to their house on November 6, 2011 and dragged her father and took him away in a vehicle following which, her brother approached the police to ask for the reason.

According to the petition, at this point, one of the police personnel shot at Maddinkhan which enraged Hanifkhan and subsequently, he too was shot dead.

The state’s affidavit notes that Hanifkhan had 104 offences registered against him out of which he was absconding in relation to 59 offences, and was proclaimed as an absconding offender.

As per the affidavit, police officers had entered Gediya village on the evening of November 6 in a private vehicle and other officers of the team entered on motorcycle.

According to the affidavit, Hanifkhan was spotted on the street outside the main gate of his house, who started running inside his home after spotting the private vehicle.

The police officials chased Hanifkhan and managed to prevent him from closing the door when Hanifkhan reportedly “fired one round itself from his pistol”.

However police officials soon overpowered him and they entered the house following which Hanifkhan fired a gunshot again without injuring any official.

“The police officers thereafter were trying to take control of the accused and also take away the pistol held by the accused… and simultaneously were taking him out of the house, whilst the accused continued to resist,” the affidavit states.

According to the police’s affidavit, Hanifkhan’s son, Madinkhan, who is estimated to be “aged between 16 to 18 years as per medical reports”, assaulted the police sub-inspector at this time with a sword-like weapon, with the PSI starting to bleed profusely.

“In an intervention by the members of the police team namely Kirtibhai and Digvijaysingh, (Madinkhan) attempted to attack even these two officers of the team…The police officers were surrounded in a situation where (Hanifkhan) was exercising as much resistance as possible,… and on the other hand (Madinkhan) with a dhariya (sword-like weapon) was inflicting blows on the police officers. Immediately in such a situation the PSI and other police officers tried to get hold of (Madinkhan)…and in self defence in such a close scuffle situation the PSI had to fire one round from his Glock service pistol on (Madinkhan) and that 15 to 20 accomplices of (Hanifkhan) and resistance of residence of village Gediya rushed to save and flee (Hanifkhan) from the custody of police with weapons,” the affidavit states.

“The windows of the vehicle were broken and a riot like situation arose while the polce officers were trying to take the situation under control (Hanifkhan) again fired…but the police officers ducked and were saved. However with a view to prevent further shots from (Hanifkhan) on the police officer, the police officers, as an immediate response in a close scuffle situation had no other option but to also fire in return which unfortunately hit (Hanifkhan) in chest,” the affidavit further said.

According to the Surendranagar SP’s affidavit, three of the seven police officers were “seriously injured”.

The Gujarat HC is scheduled to take up the matter for further proceedings on January 31.