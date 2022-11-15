RIL’s Parimal Nathwani accompanies BJP’s Bera

The presence of Reliance Industries Limited (RIL) Director, Corporate Affairs, and Rajya Sabha MP from Andhra Pradesh, Parimal Nathwani, with BJP candidate Mulu Bera, when he went to file his nominations from Khambhalia on Monday, raised eyebrows.

On November 3, Nathwani had made a comment on the Jamnagar district seats urging political parties “not to give tickets to candidates who would allow crime to flourish in Jamnagar”.

“Instead of leaders with negative image/criminal tendencies, the city should get educated & civilised leaders for peace, safety, prosperity & development,” he had tweeted.

A week later, the BJP dropped sitting MLA from Jamnagar North seat to field Rivaba Jadeja, wife of cricket all rounder Ravindra Jadeja.

Speaking with mediapersons on Monday, Nathwani said, “Mulubhai Bera is my friend and I am a native of Khambhalia… I prayed to Dwarika-dheesh (Lord Dwarka) that Mulubhai would become victorious and that development happens in Jamnagar district and in Khambhalia. I am with Mulubhai Bera and will be with him in the future.”

Nathwani is an MP of the Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress Party, which he joined in 2020.

Reliance is the country’s largest private oil refiner and one of the biggest business conglomerates of the country that has a refinery in Jamnagar.