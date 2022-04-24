Rights Bodies demand Mevani’s release: Stop BJP from creating fear among people, Congress urges Governor

Gujarat Congress leaders, including sitting Congress MLAs Shailesh Parmar, Gyasuddin Sheikh, Imran Khedawala and others, made a representation to the Governor Acharya Devvrat Saturday, requesting him to take action to stop BJP from “creating fear” among people at large and equating MLA Jignesh Mevani’s arrest to “commemorating British Raj”.

Mevani was arrested Wednesday, on the basis of a complaint filed by Arup Kumar Dey, a BJP executive member of the Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC), at Kokrajhar police station on April 19, against a purported tweet from his account.

The representation by Congress, which also includes incharge of Gujarat Congress Raghu Sharma as a signatory, states that the “BJP and its allies have been constantly trying to create a communal situation in the state and the country” for “political gain”, especially in light of the upcoming Gujarat Assembly polls and has requested the Governor to issue directions to the state government “to take appropriate action as soon as possible”, so as to maintain “unity, integrity, peace, brotherhood, love and security in the state”.

To this effect, the Congress has sought that the Governor direct the state government to take actions against elements conspiring to and creating divide on the basis of communal lines immediately, to direct for “filing of complaints against those elements giving hate speech, and disturbing peace by creating enmity on social media”, to stop political interference for free and impartial police proceedings and to direct for initiation of proceedings in accordance with law against the bureaucrats seized by “bulldozer craze”.

Meanwhile, the People’s Union for Civil Liberties (PUCL) and Anhad (Act Now for Harmony and Democracy) in separate statements have demanded immediate release of Mevani.

PUCL, in a statement on Saturday, said “In politics it is a routine matter to see exchange of some sarcasm or allegations between leaders. The intent behind the tweet appealing to the Prime Minister to take some steps to ensure peace should actually be appreciated from an MLA like Jignesh Mevani.”