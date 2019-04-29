RTE admissions: Choose minority schools at your own risk, Gujarat government tells parents

The Gujarat government has this year marked 143 minority schools in red, cautioning the applicants under the Right to Education (RTE) Act to choose them “at their own risk”.

This as the minority schools across the state have challenged the 25 per cent admission rule under the RTE Act in the Supreme Court, but the Gujarat education department allows admission to these 143 institutes, though with the caution.

“Since these 143 schools do not have their minority certificates and are denying admissions under the RTE Act, we have included them in the admission list, but with a caution that the applicants can apply at their own risk. The admission will depend on the Supreme Court’s order,” said M I Joshi Director, Primary Education.

Earlier, there were a total of 178 minority schools, which did not have certificates. But now remaining 35 schools have valid minority certificates from the competent authority or have agreed to take students under the RTE, claimed Joshi.

This year, a record of 2.52 lakh applications have been received by the education department under the RTE admissions. With repeated requests, the deadline to apply was extended till April 25. At present, the process of uploading these applications received at the receiving centres and approval of these forms is going on.

In 2018-19, nearly 300 minority schools denied admissions to over 1,000 children who were allotted seats by the state government under the RTE Act and challenged these admissions in the Gujarat High Court.

In July 2018, the Gujarat High Court said that the state government’s direction to the minority schools to admit students under the RTE was not illegal and arbitrary and that only those, which had taken the requisite No Objection Certificate (NOC) from the concerned authorities, were exempted from admitting students under the Act.

Following this, the minority schools appealed to the Supreme Court in August 2018. The apex court has stayed the Gujarat High Court’s order.

The schools can get a certificate of minority status from the National Commission for Minority Educational Institutions or the state education department.

The schools, mainly run by Christian missionaries, went into litigation after the state government threatened action against them for refusing the RTE admissions.