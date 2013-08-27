The current dispensation of the Gujarat University may reportedly be under political pressure to undo some of the decisions taken by previous vice-chancellor Adesh Pal,but legal hurdles may not allow them to reverse these.

Sources in the university said that Pal,in the six months since February,had taken over 500 decisions  many of which were not liked by his political bosses. In fact,Pal,in a letter to Chief Minister Narendra Modi,accused Education Minister Bhupendrasinh Chudasma of interfering in the varsitys functioning.

The political bosses are allegedly interested in reversing decisions,particularly with regard to construction of buildings,roads and parks involving financial expenditure. Important decisions of the university need to be taken with the approval of the syndicate or executive committee. But Pal never called a syndicate meeting in the last six months. He took these decisions by exercising special powers given to the V-C under Section 11(4) of the Gujarat University Act. The Act provides that the decisions taken under Section 11(4) cant be undone by authority,including university syndicate. This provision,according to sources,is coming in the way of authorities to reverse the decisions. Sources said that decisions taken under Section11(4) have to be ratified by the syndicate under any circumstances.

Syndicate member and professor of English in Sahjanand College,Digvijaysinh Gohil,considered to be close to Pal,said that decisions taken by the V-C under Section 11(4) were only to be communicated to the syndicate and their approval was not needed. According to him,the maximum that the syndicate could do was to discuss the decisions. Gohil said,Decisions taken by the V-C under his special powers have to be respected whether one likes or dislikes him personally. Gohil said that a meeting of the syndicate was scheduled on September 6,but he had not received the agenda. Acting vice-chancellor Dr Mukul Shah,said,We have convened syndicate meeting on September 6 to discuss all decisions taken in the last six months.

