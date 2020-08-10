Gujarat revenue minister’s brother dies by suicide

Gautam Patel, younger brother of state revenue minister Kaushik Patel, was found hanging at his residence in Shilaj of Ahmedabad rural on Sunday morning. According to police, the 63-year-old was the director of Karan Chemicals in Khambat and a resident of Shalin Residency Bungalows in Shilaj area of Ahmedabad rural.
“The victim had gone to his room on the first floor around 10:15 am and around 10:30 am, his son discovered his body hanging after which 108 ambulance was called and we received a call around 11 am. No note was found from the body and we have filed a death summary report in the matter. The motive remains unknown as of now. We are also checking his call detail records for further investigation,” said K T Kamaria, deputy superintendent of police, Ahmedabad rural.
Gautam lived with his wife, son and daughter-in-law.
