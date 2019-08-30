Gujarat: Retracing life of Habib Tanvir on stage and beyond

The city shall get a taste of an immersive theatrical performance for the first time where 29 people not known to each other would sit around a table and share a meal while retelling and recreating the life of famous Urdu playwright Habib Tanvir on Friday.

Advertising

Table Radica ‘Habib’ will revolve around memoirs of food, music and narration of Habib’s life and lifestyle. Delhi-based theatre artiste Amitesh Grover, director of this performative piece as well as the narrator, who will take the participants through many highs and lows of the life of Habib Tanvir, has already performed this piece in Delhi.

The show is expected to take the participants through the travails of a man of arts. The narrative will anchor itself in the early life of Tanvir as part of an ordinary middle-class Muslim household and the extraordinary influence it had on his life as a boy. The story unfolds the gentle, the accidental, and the spectacular ways in which the middle of 20th century and Central India shaped his taste in poetry, philosophy, and politics.

Neena Naishadh of Ahmedabad-based Neekoee Foundation, who is always on the lookout for new art and cultural experiences to introduce the city locals to, crossed paths with Grover months ago at a talk series at Ahmedabad University, and Table Radica ‘Habib’ came up during the course of their conversation. “I also went to Delhi couple of months back and watched the show there. Neekoee then invited the Delhi-based Poppy Seed Lab – that has crafted and produced this immersive performance – to present the show here. There were few challenges to consider, for example, the food that will be part of the immersive experience, where shall we cook it, was one question we had.”

Advertising

Elaborating on the experience, Naishadh said, “Here the audience will not comprise part of a proscenium-like setting but rather they’ll be seated along a long table, where food will be served as narration continues on the background and music plays. It will be a very intimate experience.”

The 90-minute play will be performed from August 30 to September 1, with one show each slotted for the first two days and two shows on Sunday. “The first show was booked nearly a month ago. We then added more shows.” Currently, a limited few seats are available at a single show of Sunday.

For Habib Tanvir, who was also part of the prominent Progressive Writers’ Association movement, food was an integral part of his life, said Naishadh and thus to have the audience participate and become visitors, friends, tasters and witnesses to a radical life led on stage and beyond, seems only fitting.