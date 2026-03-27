Retired police inspector dies by suicide; wife, son booked for abetment

The FIR stated that on March 15, Rajni went to the complainant's house and convinced his father Jayanti, to return to his own house in Pethapur. But the harassment began the very next day, leading to Jayanti returning to his brother's house in Ahmedabad.

A day after a retired police inspector allegedly died by suicide, Ahmedabad city police on Thursday booked his wife, son, and sister-in-law for abetment, they said.

Jayanti Magan Parmar (64) was found dead in a vehicle in the Chandlodiya area of the city, with a bottle of insecticide by his side, on Wednesday. He was earlier reported missing by his brother. The Sola police filed an FIR against Parmar’s wife, son, and sister-in-law after the post-mortem and the recovery of a suicide note Parmar had allegedly left at the house of his brother, Naresh.

In the FIR, Naresh Magan Parmar (50), the younger brother of the deceased, was quoted as saying that Jayanti Magan, a resident of Pethapur in Gandhinagar, retired as an armed police inspector in 2020. He had bought two houses, one in the name of his elder son Rajni and the other in his and his wife Kailash’s name.