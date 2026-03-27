Retired police inspector dies by suicide; wife, son booked for abetment

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A day after a retired police inspector allegedly died by suicide, Ahmedabad city police on Thursday booked his wife, son, and sister-in-law for abetment, they said.
Jayanti Magan Parmar (64) was found dead in a vehicle in the Chandlodiya area of the city, with a bottle of insecticide by his side, on Wednesday. He was earlier reported missing by his brother. The Sola police filed an FIR against Parmar’s wife, son, and sister-in-law after the post-mortem and the recovery of a suicide note Parmar had allegedly left at the house of his brother, Naresh.
In the FIR, Naresh Magan Parmar (50), the younger brother of the deceased, was quoted as saying that Jayanti Magan, a resident of Pethapur in Gandhinagar, retired as an armed police inspector in 2020. He had bought two houses, one in the name of his elder son Rajni and the other in his and his wife Kailash’s name.
Jayanti Magan lived with his wife Kailash and younger son Manoj, and his wife’s sister Usha Parmar frequently visited them.
In the FIR, Naresh stated, “Since 2022, Jayanti’s wife Kailash, younger son Manoj and sister-in-law Usha had not been behaving well with him. While the wife used to taunt him about being useless after retirement, the sister-in-law used to speak ill of him before the family. Manoj used to get drunk and fight with him. In 2022, the retired inspector had even informed the police when the sister-in-law asked his son Manoj to break his legs.”
The FIR stated that Jayanti had even forced him out of his house on several occasions, during which time he lived with his brother. A similar instance happened eight months ago. Only his elder son, Rajni used to ask after his father, Naresh Magan alleged.
The FIR stated that on March 15, Rajni went to the complainant’s house and convinced his father Jayanti, to return to his own house in Pethapur. But the harassment began the very next day, leading to Jayanti returning to his brother’s house in Ahmedabad.
The FIR stated, “At 11:30 pm on March 24, Jayanti was sleeping in the lobby of his brother’s house in Ahmedabad, but when Naresh woke up on March 25 morning, Jayanti was nowhere to be seen, and he did not receive his calls. But I saw a handwritten note on the cot on which Jayanti had been sleeping. Since I am uneducated, I asked a passerby to read it, and he told me that it was a suicide note.”
Naresh then rushed to the Sola police station to file a missing person’s complaint. PI KN Bhukan told the Indian Express, “As soon as Naresh Parmar informed us about Jayanti Parmar being missing and finding the suicide note, we immediately began to search for him and triangulated his cell phone location to Chandlodiya. We found his body in a semi-truck with a bottle of insecticide next to him. His body was then sent for post-mortem.”
The police had neither filed the missing person’s complaint, nor an Accidental Death (AD) report on the case. Since they had the alleged suicide note and the deceased’s brother Naresh claimed Jayanti had been driven to suicide by constant harassment, they filed an FIR in the matter, and booked his wife Kailash Parmar, his son Manoj Parmar, and sister-in-law Usha Parmar under BNS sections 108 (abetment to suicide) and 54 (abettor present).
Further investigation is underway.
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