Retired Gujarat Land Development Corporation official booked in DA case

The Gujarat Anti Corruption Bureau (ACB) booked a retired field supervisor of Gujarat Land Development Corporation (GLDC) from Bhavnagar in a disproportionate assets case of Rs 2.50 crore.

According to a statement released by the Gujarat ACB on Sunday, N K Valiya, the retired field supervisor (Grade3) from GLDC office in Bhavnagar, has been booked in an FIR under the Prevention of Corruption Act on Sunday. Valiya had retired from his post in 2020.

“A formal complaint was lodged against Valiya after which an investigation commenced. We found that the total expenditure by the accused and his family has run up to Rs 7.02 crore, while his income was Rs 4.51 crore thereby showing a DA of Rs 2.50 crore (61.09% disproportionate increase). We were able to show data visualisation in graphical representation of money transactions and assets thereby showing the accused using his post unethically for financial gains,” said a statement from Gujarat ACB.