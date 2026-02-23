Retired Army man ‘planted explosives’ on railway tracks in Gujarat to ‘become hero’, arrested

A day after ‘firecrackers’ were seized from the railway tracks of the Dedicated Freight Corridor near Angadh, the Vadodara city police Monday arrested the railway employee who had alerted the police about the presence of ‘explosives’ on the tracks.

The police claimed a retired Army jawan from Jammu and Kashmir, employed on a three-year contract by the railway police to keep vigil on the tracks, had allegedly planted the ‘cold pyro’ with the motive of being recognised as a ‘hero’ that would help him in getting an extension of contract.

The police said the accused, Mushtaq Ahmed Mohammad Shaikh, 47, confessed to having laid the firecrackers on the tracks during a detailed questioning.