Respite from hot temperature likely in Gujarat after April 18: IMD

Hot and humid air conditions are very likely to prevail at isolated places over the coastal areas till April 18, the weather department said. (Representational Photo/File)

WHILE hot and humid conditions are likely to prevail across Gujarat till April 18, some respite from soaring temperatures is expected on April 19 and 20. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a forecast of light to moderate rainfall in certain districts.

On Thursday, Rajkot was hottest in the state at 41.9 degrees Celsius, 2.5 degrees higher than normal temperature while Ahmedabad recorded 40.4 degree Celsius and Amreli 40.3 degree Celsius.

Other centres that recorded high temperatures were Bhuj at 39.7 degree Celsius, Gandhinagar 39.6, Vadodara 39.4 and Deesa 39.3 degrees Celsius.

The coastal centers recorded relatively lower temperatures with Dwarka recording 31.2 degrees Celsius, Veraval 32, Porbandar 34.3 and Okha 33.4 degrees Celsius.