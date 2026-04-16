Respite from hot temperature likely in Gujarat after April 18: IMD

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WHILE hot and humid conditions are likely to prevail across Gujarat till April 18, some respite from soaring temperatures is expected on April 19 and 20. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a forecast of light to moderate rainfall in certain districts.
On Thursday, Rajkot was hottest in the state at 41.9 degrees Celsius, 2.5 degrees higher than normal temperature while Ahmedabad recorded 40.4 degree Celsius and Amreli 40.3 degree Celsius.
Other centres that recorded high temperatures were Bhuj at 39.7 degree Celsius, Gandhinagar 39.6, Vadodara 39.4 and Deesa 39.3 degrees Celsius.
The coastal centers recorded relatively lower temperatures with Dwarka recording 31.2 degrees Celsius, Veraval 32, Porbandar 34.3 and Okha 33.4 degrees Celsius.
“No large change is likely in maximum temperatures during the next three days; thereafter gradual fall by 2-3 degrees Celsius is very likely,” the IMD said, adding that the maximum temperatures are likely to hover above 40 degree Celsius till Saturday.
On April 19, light to moderate rainfall with thundershowers is expected in the districts of North Gujarat region including Aravalli, Dahod and Mahisagar along with districts of Saurashtra namely Amreli and Bhavnagar and dry weather is expected in the remaining districts of Gujarat.
The change in weather conditions is expected due to the Western Disturbance along with an east-west trough from southeast Rajasthan to Manipur across cyclonic circulation over northeast Madhya Pradesh, Jharkhand, Gangetic West Bengal, Bangladesh and southeast Assam.
However, on April 20, along with Amreli and Bhavnagar, districts of South Gujarat including Tapi and Dang are expected to receive light to moderate rainfall along with thundershowers.
Hot and humid air conditions are very likely to prevail at isolated places over the coastal areas till April 18, the weather department said.
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