Sunday, July 17, 2022

Respite as Gujarat sees scattered, light rain

Ahmedabad city also recorded scattered rainfall of 3.42 mm till Sunday evening. The city has a forecast of light to moderate rainfall for Monday.

By: Express News Service | Ahmedabad |
July 17, 2022 8:12:05 pm
The active southwest monsoon that led to incessant rains over Gujarat for the past 10 days weakened resulting in scattered light rainfall Sunday.

Bhabhar in Banaskantha and Anjar in Kutch recorded the highest of 14 mm in 12 hours ending Sunday 6 pm. Petlad in Anand recorded 12 mm followed by Khergam (10 mm) in Navsari–one of the worst hit districts.

As per the forecast of the India Meteorological Department (IMD), while heavy rains are expected in the districts of Banaskantha, Sabarkantha, Chhota Udepur and Narmada Monday, light to moderate rainfall is expected at a few places until July 22.

So far, this monsoon season, as per the rainfall data maintained by the State Emergency Operation Centre (SEOC), Gujarat has recorded 56.81 per cent of the season’s rainfall.

Among regions, Kutch has already crossed 100 per cent with 102.47 per cent average rainfall, South Gujarat 72.67 per cent, Saurashtra 57.19 per cent and East Central 44.27 per cent. The North Gujarat region received the least average rainfall at just 31.63 per cent.

On Sunday, the maximum temperatures across the state remained between 30-34 degrees Celsius.

While Bhavnagar recorded the highest maximum temperature of 33.6 degrees Celsius, it was followed by Surendranagar at 33.5 degrees Celsius, Vadodara at 33.2, Kandla port at 33, Ahmedabad 32.9, Amreli 33.2, Rajkot 32, Deesa 31.8, Gandhinagar and Kandla Airport 31.5 Porbandar and Keshod 31.2, Surat and Valsad at 31 each, Naliya 30.8, Bhuj 30.7, Dwarka 30.4 and Veraval 30 degrees Celsius.

