‘Respect the constitution yatra’: Rights of people being trampled upon, say Activists

Alleging that the existing laws were being amended by the NDA government to weaken them, Activist Prafulla Samantara said that the new government was diluting the land acquisition laws, Right to Information (RTI) law and Forest Rights Act(FRA) with a view to benefitting industries and corporate houses. Alleging that the existing laws were being amended by the NDA government to weaken them, Activist Prafulla Samantara said that the new government was diluting the land acquisition laws, Right to Information (RTI) law and Forest Rights Act(FRA) with a view to benefitting industries and corporate houses.

Over 50 activists from across the country, who had embarked on a 70-day ‘Respect the Constitution Yatra’ from Dandi on October 2, on Thursday said that the constitutional rights of the people are being trampled upon ever since the BJP government assumed power at the centre.

The yatra, being carried out under the banner of the National Alliance of People’s Movement (NAPM), will conclude in New Delhi on December 10.

Addressing mediapersons here on Thursday, NAPM representatives said “the country is facing a more dangerous situation now than what it was during the Emergency under former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi’’.

“In the last four years, the country has witnessed mob lynchings, dubbing of intellectuals as urban naxals and putting them in jails and physically eliminating those who disagree with a particular ideology. This is against the Constitution and democracy,” Prafulla Samantara, who organised resistance against Vedanta’s plan to mine bauxite in Niyamgiri hills in Odisha, said.

Alleging that the existing laws were being amended by the NDA government to weaken them, Samantara said that the new government was diluting the land acquisition laws, Right to Information (RTI) law and Forest Rights Act(FRA) with a view to benefitting industries and corporate houses.

Also attacking the ‘Gujarat Model’, Samantara said that the central law for acquisition of land passed by the UPA government had been diluted in Gujarat under which the farmers were not able to protect their interests.

“The state has become a corporate police passing laws that allow corporates to maximise their profits,” he said.

For all the latest Ahmedabad News, download Indian Express App