Resolve to register hat-trick win for BJP in 2024 polls: Paatil to party workers

Gujarat BJP president C R Paatil has called upon the party workers to resolve to register hat-trick victory for BJP by winning all the 26 seats in the state in the upcoming 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

In 2014 and 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BJP won all the 26 seats in Gujarat.

In his presidential address at the BJP state executive meeting held in Surendranagar, Tuesday, the Gujarat party chief also asked the workers to resolve that the victory should be so huge that all the candidates of opposition lose their deposits on all the 26 seats.

The two-day state executive meeting held in Surendranagar concluded Tuesday. It was attended by Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel and over 450 expected party leaders that include all the party MPs and MLAs in the state.

This was the first BJP state executive meeting after BJP’s historic voctory in 2022 Assembly elections, winning 156 seats out of the total 182 seats.

Briefing media about Paatil’s presidential address to the state executive, party general secretary Vinod Chavda said, “…the people of Gujarat are going to register a hat-trick victory by making BJP win all 26 seats (in Lok Sabha elections). He (Paatil) asked the workers to resolve to do such strategy that all the candidates of opposition lose their deposits in 2024 Lok Sabha elections.”

“He (Paatil) also asked to review the booths where Congress scored majority votes (in the assembly elections)… He also emphasised on huge victory for the party in the upcoming elections of the institutes of local self governance, ” Chavda added.

Advertisement

Quoting Paatil, an official release stated, “After voting of assembly elections, it was estimated by media and various surveys that BJP would win 110-135 seats. But I had expressed confidence of winning more than 157 seats. And I had predicted that on the basis of hardwork of party workers.”

It further quoted Paatil as saying, “Political experts say that BJP got benefit (in assembly elections) due to Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), but that is not true. BJP wins elections on the strength of it’s workers.” Paatil also added that anti-incumbency does not affect BJP since it serves the people after getting power. A motion of thanks (Dhanyavad Prastav) was also passed in the executive to thank Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and all the party workers for their contribution in the Gujarat Assembly elections.

The motion mentions that in the assembly elections, AAP candidates lost their deposit on 126 seats and Congress could not win a seat in 16 of the 33 districts.

Advertisement

Minister of State for Home Harsh Sanghavi made a presentation on the works done by the Home department of Gujarat government in last one year. He mentioned the government’s special campaign against drugs and loan-sharks.

Addressing media persons, Sanghavi said that Gujarat government has proactively held 1650 Lok Darbar to check the menace of loan-sharks, registered around 850 cases and arrested 650 persons in that regard.

Similarly, Sanghavi said, Gujarat government has caught drugs worth over Re 9,600 crore in last one year.

Minister of State for Cooperation (Independent Charge) Jagdish Vishwakarma also made a presentation on activities of the Cooperation department in Gujarat. Addressing media persons, Vishwakarma said that Gujarat has around 85,000 cooperatives and that the state government was mulling to have innovative cooperatives in the service sector so that women and youth can have greater employment opportunities.

According to Vishwakarma, the state government is mulling to have cooperatives of computer operators, farmers doing natural farming, drivers, cooks etc.

Advertisement

The executive concluded with the guidance provided by CM Patel, state organising secretary Ratnakar and Paatil.

Briefing media about the conclusion of the executive meeting, Vinod Chavda said that the party leaders provided guidance on various projects to be undertaken by the party in the state in coming days like celebration of 100th episode of Prime Minister Modi’s Mann Ki Baat in April, to make upcoming Pariksha pe Charcha programme a success, participating in Swavlamban Bharat Abhiyan, campaign to strengthen weak booths and reaching out to border villages under a programme to be launched by the central government and national unit of BJP shortly.