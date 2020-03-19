Residents protest against quarantine centres in Ahmedabad neighbourhood

According to officials, the AMC has chosen several government buildings and clusters as quarantine centres as a preventive measure to contain the outbreak of coronavirus. (File) According to officials, the AMC has chosen several government buildings and clusters as quarantine centres as a preventive measure to contain the outbreak of coronavirus. (File)

Protests broke out outside two government facilities in Nava Naroda area of Ahmedabad, on Wednesday and Thursday, after angry residents objected to the setting up of quarantine centres in their neighbourhood in the wake of the spread of coronavirus (COVID-19) in the country.

Hundreds of protesters assembled outside Tapi Apartment at Haridarshan Cross Road in Ahmedabad on Wednesday, after Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) trucks moved into the society to set up beds and other household items. While many chanted slogans against the AMC and the state government, a few people also pelted stones at the government residential complex following which, police deployment was put in place.

According to officials, the AMC has chosen several government buildings and clusters as quarantine centres as a preventive measure to contain the outbreak of coronavirus. “It is not an isolation ward, but a human quarantine facility where people with travel histories will put. We have made many such centres in Ahmedabad. The demands of the people to shift the centres can’t be entertained,” said AMC Deputy Municipal Commissioner Om Prakash.

On Thursday, angry protesters again assembled outside Tapi Apartment and demanded that the quarantine facility be shifted somewhere else. “The state government had inaugurated the Tapi residential complex in 2019, but no possession has been given till now. We have witnessed movement inside the society for the past three days and on Wednesday, trucks moved in with furniture. We were told that all sick people will be kept here. It was then that we decided to start protesting. This residential complex is situated within a neighbourhood of over 5,000 people. Who will take the responsibility if any local resident catches the virus because of the infested patients?” said 38-year-old Sanjay Patel, a resident of nearby Govardhan Godrej Bungalows.

Tapi Apartment is a four-storeyed residential complex sandwiched between Yash Platina and Govardhan Godrej Bungalows. Other residential societies in the vicinity are Yash Flora, Radhe Govind and Govardhan Godrej Apartment.

Many rumours also took shape with residents claiming that only COVID 19 people will be kept in these centres. “We have been told that 65 COVID-19 patients are being flown from the Philippines and will be kept here. We don’t want them in our neighbourhood,” said another resident of Nava Naroda.

Another protest took place outside the hostel of the Sports Authority of Gujarat near Sukan intersection in Nava Naroda area. Residents objected to the disinfection and cleaning of rooms in the hostel. The entire hostel consists of 86 rooms on four floors and a total of 52 athletes of the Football Federation of Gujarat live here. The athletes were asked to vacate the hostel premises a week ago.

“The entire hostel is empty and AMC was conducting disinfectant spraying, cleaning and fogging exercises when the residents started protesting at the main gate. We then explained that no such preparation for an isolation ward is being made as of now,” said Jaimin Kumar, a swimming instructor.

Meanwhile, police and AMC officials held a discussion with the protesting residents. They asked the residents to not fear coronavirus and not pay heed to the rumours. A senior Ahmedabad police official said,” After the residents protested, we deployed enough security at the two venues. We also tried to reason with the protesters.”

